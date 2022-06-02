Top 10 Films to Watch on beIN in June

Whether you’re a horror fan or a family-feature-length devotee, June is shaping up to be a banner month for film buffs on beIN’s entertainment channels. Here are the top 10 films sure to satisfy all tastes this month, streaming across the network’s dedicated movie channels:

HIDE BEHIND THE SOFA WITH HORROR FILMS

Buckle in for Fright Night Fridays on beIN MOVIES 1 with the channel debut of SUPERHOST (2021) on 17 June won’t disappoint. Directed by Brandon Christensen, the film follows two famous travel vloggers on a mission to reverse their rapidly dwindling follower count. Something seems a little off with their latest “superhost” Rebecca, and the pair quickly discover that she wants much more from them than just a great review. Tune in at 01:00 MECCA (repeats on Saturday 18 at 05:20 MECCA and Wednesday 22 at 02:30 MECCA).

Next up is JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING (2022) on 24 June. The film tells the menacing tale of a terminally ill woman who stumbles upon a vintage jack-in-the-box, which happens to contain a captured demon. Once opened, the monster makes a dreadful proposal to her: Deliver six victims to him, and he will cure her deadly illness. Airs at 01:00 MECCA (repeats on Saturday 25 at 04:45 MECCA and Wednesday 29 at 02:15 MECCA).

ACTION LOVERS, REJOICE!

Fans of rumbustious action flicks have a treat in store this month. Kicking off with BLACKLIGHT (2022), which follows government operative Travis Block (Liam Neeson), a man struggling to come to terms with his disreputable past. However, when he discovers a plot targeting US citizens, he finds himself at loggerheads with an FBI Director he once helped to protect. Tune in on Friday, 3 June, at 21:00 MECCA on beIN MOVIES 1 (repeats Saturday 4 at 17:45 MECCA and Tuesday 7 at 15:30 MECCA).

Adrenaline Thursdays on beIN MOVIES 2 offer enough excitement for even the most devoted action junkies. THE EQUALIZER 2 (2018) is a white-knuckle thriller charting the story of Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) – a retired CIA Black Ops operative who now moonlights as a vigilante. Watch on 30 June at 22:00 MECCA and catch the prequel earlier on in the day from 16:15 MECCA.

SAVOUR THE BEST DRAMAS

ZODIAC (2007), directed by the legendary David Fincher, follows the police hunt for the Zodiac Killer – a serial murderer who terrorised San Francisco during the late 1960s and 70s. Sporting an all-star cast including Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr., this critically-acclaimed mystery thriller is a perfect Friday night watch. Airs on beIN MOVIES 3 DRAMA on 17 June at 21:30 MECCA (repeats Saturday 18 at 17:00 MECCA and Thursday 23 at 23:15 MECCA).

Emerald Fennell’s PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN was one of 2020s most talked-about films and is a thought-provoking treat for discerning drama fans. Starring Carey Mulligan as medical school dropout Cassie, a young woman traumatised by a tragic event involving her late friend, who will stop at nothing to seek vengeance against those involved. Watch on beIN MOVIES 3 on Friday, 24 June, at 21:30 MECCA (repeats Saturday 25 at 18:00 MECCA and Wednesday 29 at 23:30 MECCA).

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN

JUSTICE SOCIETY: WW2 (2021) is a strong contender for the perfect movie to watch snuggled up with little ones. The animated superhero flick follows the origin story of The Flash, who meets the fabled Justice Society when he finds himself transported back in time to World War II. Watch on beIN MOVIES 4 at 19:00 MECCA on 17 June (repeats Monday 27 at 22:15 MECCA and Tuesday 28 at 17:30 MECCA).

Or you could tune into TEEN TITANS GO! SEE SPACE JAM (2021) - a crossover between the hugely popular Teen Titans Go! TV series and the legendary Space Jam film franchise. Get your animated fix on beIN MOVIES 4 on 24 June at 19:00 MECCA (repeats Saturday 25 at 14:15 MECCA and Wednesday 29 at 14:30 MECCA).

ON-DEMAND GOODIES

Last but not least, the beIN BOX OFFICE has oodles of on-demand films at your disposal in stunning HD. Lose yourself in action-comedy THE LOST CITY (2022), in which timid romance novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) and her handsome cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) are thrown into a swashbuckling jungle adventure.

Or video game aficionados can see everyone’s favourite prickly blue superhero Sonic the Hedgehog out to save the world again from dastardly villains in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (2022).

