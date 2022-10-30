Top 2022 celebrities Halloween costumes

  1. Home
 From Pamela Anderson to Marvel characters, stars ace their Halloween costumes this year, with their unbelievable makeup transformation, and killer outfits.

Scroll down for our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes. 

1. Kylie Jenner as the bride of Frankenstein.

2. Kim Kardashian as X-Men's Raven

Hey Marvel 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdphNzbd2H

— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2022

3. Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story

 

 

 

 

 

4.  Jessica Alba and her bestie, Chener as ‘The Shining’ Twins 

 

 

 

 

 

5. MGK and Megan Fox as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

 

 

 

 

 

6. Vanessa Hudgens Black Swan 

 

 

 

 

 

7. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum as Sailor Moon characters

 

 

 

 

 

8. Rebel Wilson as Barbie

 

 

 

 

 

 

9. Prince Michael Jackson as Mario

Myles Frost, Prince Michael Jackson, and Bigi Jackson attend the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party

 

10.  Paris Jackson as Black Rider

11. Tyga as ET

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

12. Wiz Khalifa as a nun

13. JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

14. Diddy as the Joker

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

