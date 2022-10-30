Top 2022 celebrities Halloween costumes

From Pamela Anderson to Marvel characters, stars ace their Halloween costumes this year, with their unbelievable makeup transformation, and killer outfits.
Scroll down for our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes.
1. Kylie Jenner as the bride of Frankenstein.
2. Kim Kardashian as X-Men's Raven
Hey Marvel 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdphNzbd2H— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2022
3. Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story
4. Jessica Alba and her bestie, Chener as ‘The Shining’ Twins
5. MGK and Megan Fox as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson
6. Vanessa Hudgens Black Swan
7. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum as Sailor Moon characters
8. Rebel Wilson as Barbie
9. Prince Michael Jackson as Mario
10. Paris Jackson as Black Rider
11. Tyga as ET
12. Wiz Khalifa as a nun
Nun of your bizness pic.twitter.com/VKf9zfHPgj— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) October 29, 2022
13. JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy
14. Diddy as the Joker
By Alexandra Abumuhor
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)