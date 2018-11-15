Top 5 Cultural Events To Look Out For in Dubai

Discover under-the-radar celebrations of music, food, art and adventure (Shutterstock)

Dubai is more than just grand celebrations and record-breaking feats. There are many immersive and inspiring cultural experiences taking place across the city, from traditional music concerts to vibrant festivals. Check out our list of unique cultural events in Dubai that you won’t want to miss this season:

Artie’s Piano Quintet

Witness old masters reimagined by the talented Artie’s Piano Quintet at Dubai Opera. The five-piece group invigorates centuries-old tunes with contemporary flair on the violin, cello and piano. Whether you’re a musical connoisseur or a budding aficionado, this event will make the great classics accessible and fresh for all.

When: 17 November

Where: One&Only Royal Mirage

African Food Festival

Get ready for Dubai’s first-ever African Food Festival, featuring delightful cuisine from across the continent’s diverse landscape. From Egypt to Senegal and beyond, the festival brings together a wealth of food, arts, goods and traditions. Sample delicious bites, enjoy live entertainment and win exciting competitions during the free carnival hosted in the lush gardens of Dubai Creek Park.

When: 24 November

Where: Dubai Creek Park

Love Letters from Damascus

Iyad Rimawi is an undeniable icon in Syria’s musical heritage. The award-winning composer will be in Dubai for a concert with the Sharq Orchestra titled ‘Love Letters from Damascus’. In celebration of melody and heritage, the concert will showcase modern interpretations of classical Arab music while reflecting the theme of co-existence with an orchestra of 40 musicians from 30 countries taking to the stage.

When: 21 November

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Ramzi Yassa

Ramzi Yassa is an Egyptian musical icon, making history as the first Arab pianist to both win the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition and record Beethoven’s piano concertos. This November, Yassa is playing a romantic programme of solo works by Beethoven, Chopin and Liszt as part of Dubai Opera’s Music in the Studio series, a limited time showcase of independent artists and musicians curated by Amira Fouad.

When: 21 November

Where: Dubai Opera

Emirates Travelers’ Festival 2018

Join the most extensive collection of dedicated globetrotters and journey through their tales of both the near and far at the seventh edition of the Travelers Festival. The annual event brings together the world’s leading adventurers with four days of lectures, photography exhibitions and films. Meet record-breaking travellers who have crossed countries by car, boat, plane and camel, and be inspired by their wanderlust at the free public event.

When: 19-22 December

Where: Mushrif Park

