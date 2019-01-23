Top 5 Diva Falls on Stage!

here are the top 5 falls to win them all for Arab Diva’s from the Middle East

Everyone dreads falling at the wrong moment.

But sometimes, well, what can you do? Watch how these five diva’s from the Middle East don’t just fall but pull themselves back up again. Perhaps there’s a lesson there?

Or maybe, we secretly enjoy watching perfect celebs get something wrong for a change? Either way, here are the “top 5 falls to win them all” for Arab Diva’s from the Middle East. Don’t try this at home. Or on Stage!