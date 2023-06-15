Top 5 Palestinian movies you should watch

ALEBAWA - Palestinian cinema always breaks barriers and challenges stereotypes.

There are many Palestinian productions that are inspiring as it portrays the challenges Palestinians endure while living under occupation.

Many films feature Palestinians and the challenges they face in trying to live their daily lives and pursue their aspirations. Albawaba has compiled a list of its top 5 Palestinian film choices that viewers should watch.



1. Omar

Omar is a 2013 academy award nominated drama/thriller film that tells the story of a Palestinian baker who frequently climbs the West Bank barrier to visit his lover, Nadia, a high-school girl whom he intends to marry.

Omar ends up being arrested by Israeli forces and agrees to work as an informant after he's tricked into an admission of guilt by association in the wake of an Israeli soldier's killing.

2. Wajib

Wajib is a 2017 Drama/Narrative film, a movie about a guy named Shady who returns to his town at the request of his father to help him deliver his sister's wedding invitations, and his father tries to find a way to turn his son around as they scour the town of Nazareth together in the car.

3. Gaza mon amour

Gaza mon amour is a 2020 romance/drama movie about an old fisherman named Issa who goes fishing and accidentally catches an antique Apollo statue in his net.

Problems start to arise when the government finds out that he owns this statue in his house.



4. 200 Meters

200 Meters is a drama Palestinian film released in 2020, about a Palestinian father who is trapped on the other side of the West Bank barrier wall and is trying to reach the hospital to see his injured son.

5. 3000 Nights

A 2015 drama film about a young Palestinian teacher who gives birth to her son in an Israeli prison where she fights to protect him, survive and maintain hope.

