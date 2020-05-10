Top 5 Things To Do in Dubai This Weekend

You’ll be surprised by how many things you can do from the comfort of your home. Explore the city’s hidden gems and far-off neighbourhoods or turn your home into an art gallery. Watch Dubai’s best experiences come to your doorstep with these five best things to do this weekend.

Picture the future of art

If the Ramadan Pioneer Series by Dubai Future Academy has been an insightful experience for you, don’t miss out on the last talk taking place online this Thursday. Experts will lead a panel discussion addressing the impact COVID-19 has had on local arts and culture spaces while exploring how creative communities will evolve and adapt to a post-pandemic world. Glance into the future of the art, both in Dubai and on a global scale, with speakers Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, and Sam Saliba, a visual creative art director, curator and artist.

When: 14 May, 4:30-6pm

Find zen with your pen

Jameel Arts Centre has put together a special programme of online entertainment, from performances to workshops, which you can access from wherever you are. Plan out a weekend with their DIY tutorials, all led by local artists, and learn new creative tricks and techniques. While there are ample drawing sessions you can check out, add a meditative station on your imagination train with multi-disciplinary artist Faissal El-Malak. Under his guidance, you can get in touch with your happy place and learn how to communicate it on paper.

Take an art cue

Have you been keeping up with thejamjar’s creative prompts? Local artists have been sharing easy-to-follow tutorials using truly inventive methods and mediums to help Dubai find its artsy flair. Parents, team up with your little ones and create a special doodle inspired by their scribbles thanks to artist Hanna Orlowski’s easy 6-minute tutorial. Or, create simple Ramadan decorations with Dania Al Tamimi using upcycled magazines and coloured paper to spruce up your home during the holy month.

Rediscover your favourite city

Explore the depths of Dubai without taking a single step out of your home with Dubai 360. Enjoy virtual tours, photography and video footage to experience the city, from districts steeped in heritage such as Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood to newer attractions like La Mer. See the bustling fast lanes of Sheikh Zayed Road at multiple times the speed in a time-lapse video or take a helicopter tour over the city for incredible views – all for free.

Buff up on your movies knowledge

A certified cinephile or a movie expert in the making – whatever you consider yourself to be, boost your film know-how with Cinema Akil. The Alserkal Avenue-based art house cinema has curated a list of critically-acclaimed and award-winning films, from independent names to international industries, which you can watch completely for free online for three months on Mubi. Take it a step further by getting involved in CineTalks, where you attend a Zoom panel discussion based on one movie every week.