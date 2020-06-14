Top 5 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Now here’s a weekend to look forward to! Summer in Dubai is picking up speed with drive-in movie nights, comedy stars and more. Choose which side of the frame you want to be on as you make and see remarkable art, or chase unforgettable thrills that bring out your inner Superman. From online entertainment to offline experiences, here are the top five things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Buckle up for a blockbuster

Reel Cinemas is bringing 1960s nostalgia back to life in full force with a drive-in cinema at Dubai Mall Zabeel. Enjoy all the retro movie going experience from the comfort and safety of your car, catching Hollywood’s most popular titles on a big screen under the stars. Drive up to your spot, tune in to a designated radio frequency for the audio and enjoy a different film every day of the week including Fast and Furious 8, The Invisible Man and Knives Out.

Snap up a new skill

Gulf Photo Plus at Alserkal Avenue is opening up its shutters for all artists-in-training. Whether you’re looking to test your talents in photography or improve your technical abilities, you can choose from a variety of workshops aimed at different interests. Social media stars on the rise can learn how to take photographs best suited to the visual platform while food bloggers can learn the basics of making tasty food look as good on screen. Discover useful editing apps to enhance your final image, or learn how to take professional pictures on your phone, all in a day's work.

Stand-up for a good time

If you’ve been keeping up with the Ha Ha Ha-Bibi comedy series, you’re well aware that every comic on the roster delivers a night of impeccable hilarity. Keeping that reputation alive is Indian comedy star Amit Tandon, who will take over the virtual mic on Thursday. Dubbed ‘The Married Guy’, Tandon is a charming personality who dishes refreshing opinions and anecdotes at every show. He’s one of only three Indian comics who featured on Netflix in 2019, winning over countless fans in the super hit comedy events series Comedians of the World.

Date: 18 June

Travel like Odysseus

Cinema Akil, Dubai’s first independent film theatre, is rolling its reels once again with a curated selection of arthouse films. Kicking off regular scheduling – with all social distancing measures in place – is Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan’s comedy-drama The Trip To Greece. The two actors venture through antiquity, travelling the route once taken by the mythical Greek king Odysseus. Along the way, they converse about drama, democracy, history and tragedy, while encountering remarkable structures such as the Temple of Apollo at Delphi. There's limited seating, so grab your tickets online.

When: 12-25 June



Slice the skies

Strap in for an adrenaline rush like no other on the world’s longest urban zipline, XLine Dubai Marina. This express adventure throttles you at speeds of 80km/hr across a 1km-long zip line, memorably suspended over one of the city’s most dynamic neighbourhoods. See the waterway dotted with luxury yachts, fly above the crowds ambling about the promenade and appreciate modern architecture from a bird’s eye view. Thanks to summer, you can enjoy special offers on the ride – and bring a friend to join you on the parallel zip line.