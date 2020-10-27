Top 7 Things To Do in Dubai this October 2020 Weekend

It's time to say hello to all-time favourites such as Dubai Fitness Challenge and Global Village, and goodbye to some Dubai-only experiences.

Start your fitness journey

Lace up your sneakers for the latest edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). Kicking off this Friday, this annual activity-based showcase invites everyone to complete 30 minutes of activity every day, for 30 days. Expect an action-packed calendar of free classes, sporting events, group workout sessions and healthy eating tutorials across the city, from yoga to HIIT.

Welcome back Global Village

Among Dubai's most popular destinations, Global Village is back starting 25 October. Part theme park, part market, it represents food and culture from countries around the world. Explore traditional handicrafts and delicious bites at pavilions inspired by iconic landmarks, from the Taj Mahal in India to Italy's leaning tower. There's lots of entertainment to delight all ages, from live performances and cultural shows to international oddities at Ripley's and thrilling rides.

Catch ancient Chinese sporting action

Gear up for two days of high spirited action when the Dragon Boat Challenge returns to Dubai Festival City's waterfront. Marking the end of the month, this fun-filled sporting event will see corporate, university, school and community groups across the UAE take on a thrilling team-based watersport. Come to cheer on participants while enjoying the cool weather, or put together your own team and join in on the fun.

Feast before this weekend's last call

Time is running out to enjoy a world-class meal for a steal at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. Throughout October, the hotel has offered special deals at signature restaurants with set menus starting from AED89 only. Whether it's sky-high steak at Prime68 or Japanese delicacies at Izakaya, book yourself in for an upmarket meal.

Take on an off-roading challenge

Celebrate the advent of Dubai's sunny winters on an off-road run through the five-star Melia Desert Palm Hotel on Friday. Sprint through manicured grass polo fields, sandy urban tracks and tree-lined avenues. Whether you're an experienced runner or taking on a new challenge, this activity promises to raise your spirits and your heartbeat.

Rediscover magic at La Perle

It's always a good time to see La Perle – the region's first permanent show that combines breathtaking choreography, daring stunts and a novel 'aqua theatre'. Created by the legendary artistic director Franco Dragone, it pays homage to the UAE’s pearl diving history in spectacular style thanks to the purpose-built theatre, where gushing waterfalls and torrents of rain flood the stage and then vanish within seconds.