Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

A pinch of culture, a dash of family time, and a heavy dose of comedy – this weekend is like a giant serving of entertainment gumbo. We’ve also got amazing offers and limited-edition food experiences to add to the mix. Here’s our pick of the top seven things to do this weekend.

Dig in at INKED

INKED is an experimental dining destination located in Alserkal Avenue. Join Executive Chef Hadrien Villedieu as he whips up a freshly curated menu titled Smoked and Raw. This five-course spread explores the artistic integrity of cuisine and the experiences, research and style that write its story. From smoked cod to beef tartare, enjoy food in a unique way at this limited-edition affair. INKED is known for

memorable and innovative dinners, so reserve your spot in advance to see what all the fuss is about.

When: 6-11 July

Where: INKED, Alserkal Avenue

Hit play on local comedy

Dubai’s comedy scene is young, talented and eager to please, and trust us – it doesn’t disappoint. Catch rising star (and one of the UAE’s first female comics) Arzoo Malhotra on Thursday. She’s performing her debut special Unladylike at The Junction before she packs it up for the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival. From mixed cues on acting like a lady to coming of age in India, the US and the Middle East,

Arzoo balances her myriad identities in this new show.

When:11 July

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

Check out The Laughter Factory’s July line-up

A new month means a new roll call of comedians at Dubai’s longest-running comedy night, The Laughter Factory. The first show of the short season takes place this Thursday, so get your tickets to see Stuart Mitchell, Cory Michaelis and Allyson June Smith do what they do best. These three comedians are no small-town heroes – each comes with a scrolling list of television appearances, writing credits and

celebrity fans that swear by their talent.

When: 11 July

Where: Movenpick Hotel JBR

Paint like Picasso

Advanced artist or nascent painter, there’s something for all skill levels at thejamjar. Every Saturday this quirky community art space is offering beginner acrylic painting sessions, where you can learn and practice core skills with an instructor. Once you’ve got the basics you can join the advanced sessions, which are inspired by the surrealist practices of Salvadore Dali and Duchamp, on Thursdays and Saturdays. Painting is a meditative process, which makes it the perfect way to cap off a busy week.

When: 11 July (Advanced) & 13 July (Advanced and Beginner)

Where: thejamjar, Alserkal Avenue

Get your ticket to Legoland

It’s the weekend so why not take the whole family for a fun day at Legoland? The remarkable theme park is hosting a Summer Garden Party where you can build a Lego ice lolly, climb giant Lego snakes, play Lego bingo, and indulge in all kinds of Lego fun. There’s a special offer available where you can swap out your day pass for a Summer Play Pass to extend the fun. Just visit the Legoland Guest Services with that day’s ticket to make the switch and you’ll receive unlimited park entry until 14 September.

When: until 14 September

Where: Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Saturday Bingo at KAVE

Saturdays are best taken slow. Laid-back vibes and undemanding activities are the ideal way to gear up for the work week ahead, and what better way to chill out than with a friendly game of bingo. KAVE, The Story of Things, is an up-cycling cafe in Alserkal Avenue, is hosting a weekly bingo series every Saturday. AED50 gets you a fresh cup of coffee, a toasted bagel with cream cheese and some friendly competition.

When: Every Saturday

Where: KAVE, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue

Learn the principle of matter

Add a pinch of art exploration to round off your weekend with all the major C’s: comedy, creativity, cuisine and, now, culture. Jameel Arts Centre has unveiled its first group exhibition from the Art Jameel Collection entitled ‘Second Hand', which dives into the meaning of materiality. Diverse mediums, from sculpture and installation to paintings and performance, explore the essence of material, the conversations it inspires and the way its meaning changes in context. You’ll see works by local, regional and international artists to give you an insight into the centre's eclectic collection of contemporary art.

When: until 23 November

Where: Jameel Arts Centre