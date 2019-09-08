Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Another weekend, another chance to enjoy Dubai for its many experiences and destinations. Make a plan that beats your routine with special events taking place in the city from Thursday to Saturday. Whether it’s live performances by soul-pop icons or comedy shows by international stars, design the ultimate itinerary with these top things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Meet Motown’s most supreme act

​

Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene of Motown’s iconic all-girl singing group The Supremes are performing live aboard the QE2 this weekend. Catch this original act bring early pop and soul hits to the stage, including ‘Where Did Our Love Go’ and ‘You Can't Hurry Love’. Joining them is Joyce Vincent of the famous Tony Orlando and Dawn, who you may recognise from signature songs like ‘Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose’.

When: 11-12 September

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

More info

A spring in your step

​

See an original dance drama production by Shanghai Opera House this weekend at the Dubai Opera. Adapted from Rou Shi’s novel February, Early Spring holds a mirror up to society by exploring the contradictions between reality, ideality and the collapse of human nature in 1920s rural China. This contemporary dance show is composed by Du Wei, directed by Wang Yuanyuan and stars the impressively talented Shanghai Opera House Dance Ensemble.

When: 11-12 September

Where: Dubai Opera

More info

A Hollywood blockbuster in an independent cinema

​

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie’s critically acclaimed film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is taking a break from cinema chains for a short stop at Cinema Akil. Catch this comedy drama by celebrated director Quentin Tarantino in a cosy and intimate movie-going experience at Alserkal Avenue's art-house theatre. This film is set at the end of Hollywood’s Golden Era and shows the efforts of a fading actor and his trusty stunt-double to survive in a hippie-infested Hollywood.

When: 8 -12 September

Where: Cinema Akil

More info

Celebrate the life and times of Freddie Mercury

​

Freddie Mercury is still one of the greatest rock legends in history, known for his electrifying charisma on-stage and glamorous personality off-stage. Spend this weekend celebrating the rockstar’s epic career at Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai Festival City. The rock-themed restaurant is hosting week-long festivities inspired by the star, from special menu offerings like the Mustache Milkshake to limited-edition treats and entertainment. If you’re a Freddie fan or have a friend who still lives by Queen's rulebook, this is the place to be.

When: Until 12 September

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

More info

Open season for laughter

​

September’s comedy calendar is packed with non-stop entertainment, and much of it takes place this weekend. Not only is The Laughter Factory’s September line-up launching with a show on Friday at the Grand Millennium, but the third season of Laughathon wraps up aboard the QE2 with Aakash Gupta on the same day. At Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, you can catch veteran stand-up comic Atul Khatri this Saturday, who is best known for his unique perspective on life as a middle-aged man.

When: 13-14 September

Where: Grand Millennium Al Barsha, QE2 and Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Give food a piece of your mind

​

You don’t have to be a foodie to want a bite of this event at Alserkal Avenue. In collaboration with INKED, Food For Thought is the latest PechaKucha- or talk, to encourage dialogue on sustainable farming, benefits of fasting and other conversations related to food in the region. See a diverse panel of speakers bring their unique expertise to the (dinner) table including, Hanan Sayed Worrel, the author of Abu Dhabi’s cuisine-inspired book Table Tales, Ming Zhu from Crop One, a leading vertical farming company, Yazen Al Kodman from Emirates Bio Farm and more.

When: 14 September

Where: INKED, Alserkal Avenue

More info

Let’s get classical

​

Add a dash of cosmopolitan high culture to your weekend activities with concerts by classical stars from around the world. India’s Dr L Subramaniam is performing at the latest Emirates NBD Classics show, which is in its eighth season. An esteemed violinist, Dr L Subramaniam is a known composer trained in classical Carnatic and Western music traditions, who will perform at Dubai Opera on Saturday. That same evening, Hungarian cellist Istvan Vardai will play the antique “Ex du Pre-Harrell” Stradivarius, a cello from 1673, as part of the World Classical Series.

When: 14 September

Where: Dubai Opera and One&Only Royal Mirage