Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

This weekend in Dubai comes through with a medley of activities to entertain one and all, from free concerts and innovative fine dining experiences to Saudi National Day celebrations and luxurious movie nights. Raise the bar for every weekend moving forward with this round-up of top seven things to do in Dubai.

Celebrate the 89th Saudi National Day

Dubai is really amping up festivities for Saudi National Day, which takes place on 23 September. Marking the anniversary of the country’s founding, this year’s festivities are rolling in with live entertainment, free concerts and discounts. Along with fireworks, build up to the celebrations with traditional Saudi band performances and a bespoke show by Imagine at Dubai Festival City Mall. Saudi nationals should head to Downtown Dubai for amazing discounts on attractions at The Dubai Mall and restaurants around the neighbourhood. Find out all the ways you can celebrate here.

When: 19-23 September

Where: Citywide

Order something Off The Menu

If you’re craving traditional Emirati food or enjoy fusion cuisine, get a taste of the action at Dubai International Financial Centre’s (DIFC) Off The Menu – The Emirati Edition. Launched on 8 September, this project pairs four renowned chefs with four of DIFC’s world-class restaurants to conceptualise a limited-edition menu. Injecting the restaurant’s original culinary offerings with Emirati cooking traditions, this fusion experience will delight diners while celebrating the city’s innovative dining experiences. Chef and restaurant collaborations will be announced regularly, so stay tuned for updates.

When: Until 13 November

Where: Dubai International Financial Centre

Book tickets to Dubai Opera’s movie-music mashup

The only thing that can make epic films like Gladiator and Harry Potter more epic is if their memorable soundtracks are brought to life by a live orchestra. Experience this one-of-a-kind movie-going experience at Dubai Opera as the Armenian State Orchestra animates each film’s score with vocal soloists and a chorus onsite. From 18-19 September, the Oscar-winning Gladiator will appear on Dubai Opera’s high-definition screen accompanied by a performance of Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard's compositions, followed by Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban from 20-21 September.

When: 18-19 September (Gladiator) & 20-21 (Harry Potter)

Where: Dubai Opera

Free concerts by Balqees and Shamma Hamdan

Arriving as part of the Saudi National Day festivities, Arab artists Balqees Fathi and Shamma Hamdan are performing this weekend in Dubai. See both stars live for free with Fathi taking the stage at City Walk on 19 September and Hamdan entertaining audiences at La Mer on 20 September. Arrive early to grab front-row views of the show as both stars will perform an exciting selection of audience favourites and chart-toppers.

When: 19 & 20 September

Where: City Walk & La Mer

Enjoy a TV dinner aboard the QE2

One of the world’s most sought after tribute shows, Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience, is taking to Dubai’s seas aboard the QE2 with a special edition from 18-20 September. Watch as sensational improvisational actors revive beloved characters from BBC’s iconic sitcom Fawlty Towers during a three-course meal. Expect hysterical banter and be a part of all the action during this show, which has been selling out shows worldwide.

When: 18-20 September

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

A large order of Desi rap

Rising rap stars in India’s music industry Raftaar and Divine are performing this Friday at Dubai World Trade Centre. South Asian youth around the world are no strangers to their upbeat singles including Raftaar’s mega-hit dance track ‘Swag Mera Desi’. The stars are major players in the rapidly expanding genre of Indian hip-hop, especially considering that Divine played a huge part in creating songs for Bollywood star Ranvir Singh’s 2019 blockbuster Gully Boy, a coming-of-age film about a street rapper.

When: 20 September

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Ridin’ solo but not alone

Every year, Spinneys sponsors a high-endurance 92km cycling challenge which opens with four build-up rides to help train interested athletes and determine start positions. Get your weekend fitness fill with the first build-up ride of the season, which takes place on 20 September at Al Qudra. Bright and early, cyclists can band together for this 45km route and calm the post-exercise adrenaline rush with delicious breakfast and family-friendly activities at the Cycle Village.

When: 20 September

Where: Al Qudra Cycling Path

