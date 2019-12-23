Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

December rolls towards the end of the year with much to check off the calendar. Dubai Shopping Festival kicks off with free concerts by Liam Payne, Jorja Smith, Hussain Al Jassmi and many more, plus plenty of fun offstage and across town. See the myriad of ways to build up to 2020 with this weekend’s top seven things to do.

Attend Dubai Shopping Festival’s opening weekend festivities

If opening weekend is anything to go by, this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival is shaping up to be the biggest to date. On 26 December, you can attend free back-to-back concerts by Hussain Al Jassmi, Cheb Khaled and Sherine Abdel-Wahab, followed by more of the same on 27 December by Liam Payne and Jorja Smith. There’s plenty of fun offstage too with delicious food trucks, family friendly activities, cultural attractions and more. Get your free ticket and come early to guarantee entrance.

When: 26-27 December

Where: Burj Park

More info

See Umm Kulthum come back to life

For the first time in the UAE, Dubai Opera will host a hologram concert honouring the late legend Umm Kulthum. The star will come to life using world class technology, accompanied by an orchestra. Hear the Egyptian singer’s timeless tunes in all the glamour and glory typical of Umm Kulthum this weekend and commemorate the everlasting road paved by the artist.

When: 26 - 27 December

Where: Dubai Opera

More info

Sing along with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena this weekend, bringing to town his expansive repertoire of classic Sufi melodies, Bollywood hits and Urdu poetry. An illustrious star, Khan has lent his voice to many Bollywood soundtracks in his 34-year career. He is shaking up his usual concert structure with ‘Me, Myself and I,’ a three-part performance that will see emerging artists share the stage with him.

When: 27 December

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

More info

Enjoy Cinderella retold as a pantomime

The holidays continue spreading cheer across Dubai amidst all the DSF and New Year’s Eve excitement. This week, Fairmont The Palm has transformed into an enchanting wonderland where the classic fairytale Cinderella is retold as a pantomime to enthral audiences of all ages. Expect an incredibly talented cast, stunning costumes and breathtaking backdrops to take you deep into this tale of hope and goodness.

When: until 27 December

Where: Fairmont The Palm

More info

Deep dive into La Perle

La Perle has been making waves across the region since its grand debut two years ago. This award-winning show was choreographed by Franco Dragone, the mastermind behind Le Rêve in Las Vegas and House of Dancing Water in Macau. If seeing La Perle was part of your 2019 resolutions, check it off before the year’s end by catching a show this weekend. There are a range of packages to choose from, including delicious dining options, so you can dial up the wow factor of this memorable production.

When: ongoing

Where: Al Habtoor City

More info



Enjoy Dubai’s winters at Global Village

Wander the glittering maze of Global Village, exploring faraway cultures, dining on exotic cuisines and enjoying all kinds of entertainment and attractions. It’s the perfect place to make the most of the charming weather with the family. Along with thrilling shows and rides, you can also see Egyptian singer Ramy Sabry perform on the main stage and experience Emirati heritage at the Live Our Heritage Festival.

When: until 4 April

Where: Global Village

More info

Last culture call for 2019

Dubai is a leading destination for arts and culture, with plenty of exhibitions on show at creative hubs Alserkal Avenue and Jameel Arts Centre. There are two exhibitions to catch before the year ends, so make time to visit an art gallery this weekend. The Etihad Museum is hosting the ‘Founding Fathers’ exhibition to take visitors back to the early days of the country, as captured by photographer Ramesh Shukla. At Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, see works by ‘the Father of Iraqi Photography’ Latif Al Ani until 28 December.

When: Latif Al Ani: until 28 December; Founding Fathers: until 31 December

Where: Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde & Etihad Museum



