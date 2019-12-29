Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Welcome the new decade with exciting activities this weekend in Dubai. Take a cue from the Roaring Twenties and make 2020 a year of unbridled fun and action. Set the tone for the coming days by planning the ultimate first weekend of the new year with our top seven things to do in Dubai.



Let the shopping continue!

You’re in Dubai, the mecca of shopping and offers and Dubai Shopping Festival is filling malls and retail destinations with incredible deals and raffles – but that’s just the start of it. In case you missed it, this year’s DSF is bigger and better than ever, as it celebrates its silver jubilee anniversary. That means dazzling concerts by Mohamed Ramadan and Saad Lamjarred, comedy shows by Mo Amer and all kinds of exciting events will be hosted in the city to keep you on your toes!

When: until 1 February

Where: Citywide

More info

Celebrate the cadets

January marks the time for a new batch of cadets to graduate from the esteemed Dubai Police Academy. Destinations across town are hosting festivities to celebrate the occasion, so come out to show your support. Check out the schedule of free activities at Global Village, Al Seef and even Hatta, where you can enjoy luxury patrol displays, military band shows and cadet parades. You can also attend the official ceremony for free on 15 January at Coca-Cola Arena.

When: 2 - 9 January

Where: Various locations

More info

Kick off horse racing season

Dubai’s prestigious horse racing calendar picks up speed this weekend with the first Dubai World Cup Carnival on Thursday. Cheer on talented jockeys and powerful horses from the sidelines with free general admission tickets or book a terrace view brunch and race package at the Meydan Racecourse. These sessions, teeming with energy and action, build up to the Dubai World Cup on 28 March, considered the world’s richest horse racing day with a USD$35 million (AED128,544,500) prize .

When: 2 January

Where: Meydan Racecourse

More info

See a captivating act in motion

Start the year in complete awe of creative director Franco Dragone’s genius and La Perle’s incredibly talented cast. This award-winning production, set in a purpose-built aqua theatre, features waterfalls, rain that floods and drains within seconds, motorcycle stunts and 25m high dives that will leave you stunned. La Perle has left a mark on Dubai’s entertainment offerings, attracting guests from near and far to revel in the extraordinary feats achieved by both man and technology.

When: Year-long

Where: Al Habtoor City

More info

Travel somewhere new via ballet

This weekend, the world renowned Sukhishvili Georgian National Ballet is performing at Dubai Opera. This troupe stands out for blending ballet with traditional Georgian folk dance to share stories, traditions and landscapes of their home. The Washington Post hailed them as “the world’s greatest dancers” for a sound reason – their choreography, which also incorporates acrobatics, will surely captivate you.

When: 3 - 4 January

Where: Dubai Opera

More info

Catch up on culture

Home to eclectic galleries and creative hubs, this city hosts a number of ways to explore the world through art. Head to Alserkal Avenue to catch ‘Thriving Emotion’ at Ayyam Gallery and Iqra Tanveer’s ‘Letters from the Seventh Cave’, which ends on 5 and 9 January respectively. Even ‘The Library of Unread Books’, a collection of over 700 unread titles at Jameel Arts Centre, wraps up at the end of January. At 1x1 Gallery, Kerala-born painter Madhusudhanan’s charcoal drawings are on display until 7 January.

When: until 31 January

Where: Various locations

More info

Family day at Ripe Market

Enjoy the charming outdoors at Dubai Police Academy, where an alfresco Ripe Market sets up shop this winter. Bring the little ones to enjoy a petting zoo and horse riding, while parents explore stalls of handmade artisan goods, such as art, jewellery and fashion, and fresh produce by local vendors. Check out yoga classes in the mornings or simply chill out to live music and delicious treats from food trucks.

When: until 25 April

Where: Dubai Police Academy

More info