Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

The year is already picking up momentum with something new to look forward to every weekend. From concerts by international and regional artists to high speed sporting activities, there are numerous ways to make time fly by in Dubai. Plan another action-packed weekend with this round-up of things to do.

See Sonu Nigam live

Warm up your vocal cords for what may take the prize for this weekend’s biggest concert as India’s award-winning singer Sonu Nigam comes to Dubai. The artist will perform his top hits live this Friday at Dubai World Trade Centre. Nigam is behind many of Bollywood’s generation-spanning tracks including Bole Chudiyaan and Main Agar Kahoon, so gear up for a nostalgic night of singalongs.

When: 10 January

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Double bill concert with Mohamed Ramadan and Saad Lamjarred

Arabic music lovers are in for a treat as Egypt’s Mohamed Ramadan and Morocco’s Saad Lamjarred share the stage for the first time this weekend. The duo will be performing their chart-topping songs at Dubai World Trade Centre celebrating 25 years of Dubai Shopping Festival. Each superstar boasts a slew of viral tracks including Lamjarred’s Lm3allem, which is the highest-viewed Arabic song on YouTube, and Ramadan’s Mafia with over 160 million views.

When: 10 January

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Have the first laugh of 2020

Dubai’s longest-running comedy night is back for its first show of the year this Thursday. Fresh like the calendar, The Laughter Factory’s January line-up stars international comics Stephen Grant, Matt Reed and Peter White. Each performer will be bringing their spitfire wit and bold observations to the show, sharing anecdotes and daily musings loved by fans and critics worldwide. Catch them on 9 January at Movenpick JBR and on 10 January at Studio One Hotel.

When: 9 & 10 January

Where: Movenpick JBR & Studio One Hotel

Hit play on stage shows

The entertainment mix is wide in Dubai with something for everyone. Theatre fans can delight in an Arabic play as Kuwaiti comic Tariq Al Ali and a cast of talented actors perform Antar Al Mufaltar, a comedy of chaos where Antar and his family are forced to live with relatives who don’t quite welcome them. Over at The Junction, Manav Kaul and Huda Bhaldar’s rerun of Chuhal depicts a light-hearted romance told from the perspective of an empowered female living in 1990s India.

When: Antar Al Mufaltar – 9-10 January; Chulhal – 10 January

Where: The Indian High School & The Junction

Speed up to motor fun

Fast thrills abound at Dubai Autodrome where not one but two motor sporting events are taking place this weekend. Hankook 24H Series returns with its collection of reverberating 100 Touring and GT cars, which will take on the venue’s challenging high-speed straights and technical corners. Also get a taste of what’s to come at the fourth edition of TCR Middle East, a touring car championship featuring front-wheel driven cars with turbocharged engines.

When: TCR Middle East – 9-10 January; Hankook – 9-11 January

Where: Dubai Autodrome

Add some sporty spice to your life

The 2019/2020 Super Sports Run Series carries on into January 2020 with its third session. Run, sprint or walk your way through a choice of 3k, 5k, 10k or 16k distances along Meydan’s safe and traffic-free roads. Energised by community spirit, the Super Sports Run Series invites athletes of all fitness levels to push their limits, so there’s no reason to feel intimidated by your competition. You can still register until 8 January so sign up to be a part of this exciting race.

When: 10 January

Where: The Track, Meydan Golf

Time for Filipino rock

Rock out to top tunes by Filpino pop sensations December Avenue and band Silent Sanctuary this Friday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The two music groups are hosting a double bill performance for fans in Dubai, whipping up a setlist that features popular tracks from their combined seven studio albums. They will be joined by special guests Flight Scientist and Third Party for a jam-packed show.

When: 10 January

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

