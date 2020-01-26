Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

A melting pot of cultures and a magnet for international talent, Dubai is always buzzing with entertainment from around the world. Arabic music or American jazz, Tagalog rock or Brazilian thrash metal – get your fill of every genre right here. Bollywood-inspired theatre takes centre stage while comedy, camel races and children’s shows elevate this weekend’s round-up of things to do.
Wrap up one of the biggest Dubai Shopping Festivals
Commemorate another DSF well spent at closing ceremonies led by John Legend, Faia Younan, Rashed Al Majid and Majid Al Mohandis. Coca-Cola Arena will welcome the Arab superstars to the indoor venue on 30 January, followed by the Grammy-winning artist Legend and rising Middle Eastern songstress Younan on 31 January. Rush to the leading malls to make the most of the sales before 1 February, then head over to City Walk to enjoy the concert with tickets from Dubai Calendar.
When: 30-31 January
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
More info
Tune in to live concerts
Gift yourself an upgrade - from playlists to live shows! Filipino pop rock fans will enjoy hearing Sponge Cola and 6cyclemind sing their crowd favourites such as Jeepney and Prinsesea at Al Nasr Sports Club on 31 January. Just a little further North, El Barrio welcomes all-female Brazilian thrash metal band Nervosa, known for upbeat singles such as Masked Betrayer and Into Moshpit.
When: 31 January
Where: Al Nasr Sports Club & El Barrio
Get a taste of Bollywood on stage
Add a touch of drama to your weekend by watching Mughal-e-Azam at Dubai Opera. Based on an eponymous 1960’s blockbuster, this play narrates the tragic love story between Prince Salim and a dancer named Anarkali. It’s packed with choreographed numbers and opulent costumes by Manish Malhotra to make for a dazzling night out.
When: 31 January - 1 February
Where: Dubai Opera
More info
Ready, set, go
Take to Palm Jumeirah’s Al Ittihad Park for a blend of fresh air and palpable community spirit at the free Cigna Park Run. You can push to better your personal best if you’re a regular racer or kickstart your fitness journey as this meet which is open to all levels. On the other hand, football enthusiasts should get tickets to hear former player and manager Harry Redknapp share insights from his illustrious career. Get up to speed with all the sporting events happening in town by downloading the Dubai Calendar app.
When: 31 January & 1 February
Where: Al Ittihad Park & Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach
Tickle your Francophile funny bone
Celebrate ten years of French comedian Kev Adams’ wildly successful career on Saturday. Following The Young Man Show and Voila Voila, this latest tour Sois 10 Ans explores his hysterical take on both his personal and professional life. Guests can expect an evening of rib-tickling humour along with comical surprises and masterful storytelling that will surely leave you in stitches.
When: 1 February
Where: Music Hall, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
More info
Make room for local heritage
A sport deeply rooted in Emirati culture, camel racing attracts many spectators to see the majestic creatures dominate the track under the guidance of talented jockeys. Visit the high-energy sessions, that start on Saturday, to see purebred Arabian camels showcased at the Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival, speeding towards coveted awards and record-breaking attempts.
When: 1 - 13 February
Where: Al Marmoom Camel Racing Track
More info
A Tom Gates play to delight the little ones
Storybook character Tom Gates is coming to life with energising tunes and hilarious dialogues. Catch a show at The Theatre in Mall of the Emirates to see all of his eccentric shenanigans and creative doodles tracing the quirks of adolescence. The musical stars an incredibly talented cast who will perform live melodies along with author Liz Pichon’s memorable illustrations and video designs.
When: 27 January - 1 February
Where: Mall of the Emirates
More info
