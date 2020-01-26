Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

A melting pot of cultures and a magnet for international talent, Dubai is always buzzing with entertainment from around the world. Arabic music or American jazz, Tagalog rock or Brazilian thrash metal – get your fill of every genre right here. Bollywood-inspired theatre takes centre stage while comedy, camel races and children’s shows elevate this weekend’s round-up of things to do.

Wrap up one of the biggest Dubai Shopping Festivals

Commemorate another DSF well spent at closing ceremonies led by John Legend, Faia Younan, Rashed Al Majid and Majid Al Mohandis. Coca-Cola Arena will welcome the Arab superstars to the indoor venue on 30 January, followed by the Grammy-winning artist Legend and rising Middle Eastern songstress Younan on 31 January. Rush to the leading malls to make the most of the sales before 1 February, then head over to City Walk to enjoy the concert with tickets from Dubai Calendar.

When: 30-31 January

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

More info

Tune in to live concerts

Gift yourself an upgrade - from playlists to live shows! Filipino pop rock fans will enjoy hearing Sponge Cola and 6cyclemind sing their crowd favourites such as Jeepney and Prinsesea at Al Nasr Sports Club on 31 January. Just a little further North, El Barrio welcomes all-female Brazilian thrash metal band Nervosa, known for upbeat singles such as Masked Betrayer and Into Moshpit.

When: 31 January

Where: Al Nasr Sports Club & El Barrio

Get a taste of Bollywood on stage

Add a touch of drama to your weekend by watching Mughal-e-Azam at Dubai Opera. Based on an eponymous 1960’s blockbuster, this play narrates the tragic love story between Prince Salim and a dancer named Anarkali. It’s packed with choreographed numbers and opulent costumes by Manish Malhotra to make for a dazzling night out.

When: 31 January - 1 February

Where: Dubai Opera

More info

Ready, set, go

Take to Palm Jumeirah’s Al Ittihad Park for a blend of fresh air and palpable community spirit at the free Cigna Park Run. You can push to better your personal best if you’re a regular racer or kickstart your fitness journey as this meet which is open to all levels. On the other hand, football enthusiasts should get tickets to hear former player and manager Harry Redknapp share insights from his illustrious career. Get up to speed with all the sporting events happening in town by downloading the Dubai Calendar app.

When: 31 January & 1 February

Where: Al Ittihad Park & Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach

Tickle your Francophile funny bone

Celebrate ten years of French comedian Kev Adams’ wildly successful career on Saturday. Following The Young Man Show and Voila Voila, this latest tour Sois 10 Ans explores his hysterical take on both his personal and professional life. Guests can expect an evening of rib-tickling humour along with comical surprises and masterful storytelling that will surely leave you in stitches.

When: 1 February

Where: Music Hall, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

More info

Make room for local heritage

A sport deeply rooted in Emirati culture, camel racing attracts many spectators to see the majestic creatures dominate the track under the guidance of talented jockeys. Visit the high-energy sessions, that start on Saturday, to see purebred Arabian camels showcased at the Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival, speeding towards coveted awards and record-breaking attempts.

When: 1 - 13 February

Where: Al Marmoom Camel Racing Track

More info

A Tom Gates play to delight the little ones

Storybook character Tom Gates is coming to life with energising tunes and hilarious dialogues. Catch a show at The Theatre in Mall of the Emirates to see all of his eccentric shenanigans and creative doodles tracing the quirks of adolescence. The musical stars an incredibly talented cast who will perform live melodies along with author Liz Pichon’s memorable illustrations and video designs.

When: 27 January - 1 February

Where: Mall of the Emirates

More info