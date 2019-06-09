Top 7 Things To Do in Dubai This Weekend: Maroon 5 and More

If the first week of June promised a carousel of celebrities, it hardly compares to this weekend’s heavyweight line-up. Friday alone is jam-packed with so much star power and summer fun you may have a hard time choosing what to do. From Adam Levine and Maroon 5 to Alan Davies, Arnel Pineda and more, enjoy the coolest weekend of the summer with these top seven things to do in Dubai:

Get some sugar with Maroon 5

It comes as no surprise that Maroon 5’s first concert in Dubai in eight years sold out. The band is a household name worldwide thanks to infectious singles like ‘Girls Like You, ‘Payphone’ and ‘She Will Be Loved’. The Grammy-winners are performing this Friday at the brand new Coca-Cola Arena, so if you already have your ticket, it’s time to get your moves like Jagger ready.

When: 14 June

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Meet Alan Davies from Jonathan Creek

England’s comedy star Alan Davies is taking a brief break from his long-held seat on BBC’s QI for a show at Dubai Opera. The celebrated comedian, actor and writer has distinguished himself with his indomitable wit and charm, shooting quirky observations with lightning speed and a bullseye. He began his career in 1988 and has climbed the ladder of success with notable works like ‘Jonathan Creek’, ‘The Dog Rescuers’ and ‘Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.'

When: 14 June

Where: Dubai Opera

Rock out with the lead singer of Journey

Arnel Pineda, the lead singer of American rock band Journey, is playing a solo show at Dubai World Trade Centre. The Philippines-born superstar found renown in the 1980s before Journey discovered him as part of a worldwide search for a new frontman. His repertoire of songs includes karaoke favourite ‘Iiyak Ka Rin’ and radio hit ‘Sayang’ along with covers of rock classics by Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and more.

When: 14 June

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Punjabi bangers with Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa is the latest name to top Punjabi dance charts with floor-flooding smash hits like ‘High Rated Gabru’ and ‘Suit’. The 27-year-old artist blends Bhangra beats with pop energy to reign over the burgeoning Indi-pop niche. His concert at Dubai World Trade Centre is bound to be the Desi night you didn’t know you needed to ring in a summer of fun. Get your tickets now to hear him perform ‘Slowly Slowly’, his brand new collaboration with Pitbull.

When: 14 June

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Watch Pakistan’s comedy icons join forces

Umer Sharif, Rauf Lala and Shakeel Siddique - three of Pakistan’s superstar comics - are teaming up for a can’t-miss show on Friday. Titled Comedy Ka Dhamaka, this show is bound to blow you away with hilarious quips, banter and observations that have made all three stars some of the subcontinent’s most celebrated comedic personalities. This highly-anticipated show will take place at the Rajmahal Theatre in Bollywood Parks and includes free access to park attractions.

When: 14 June

Where: Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Enjoy a tale as old as time

If you’re looking for something to do with your little ones, Dubai Opera’s Beauty and the Beast is the place to be. This one-day show stars Dubai’s very own Turning Pointes’ Youth Ballet in a breathtaking ballet production for children, by children. From a bitter and cursed Beast to a dancing candlestick, all your favourite characters will come to life in this captivating performance. Enjoy all the drama, whimsy and humour of this classic film told in dance.

When: 15 June

Where: Dubai Opera

Follow the path of hearsay

Cecchina and Beppo are madly in love. With their wedding around the corner, the couple takes off on a romantic getaway to Venice. However, distance doesn’t mean they’re far enough from the gossip and rumours back home. From high society ladies to common seamstresses, everyone starts talking about how Cecchina might not be her father’s daughter. How badly will the whispers damage Cecchina and Beppo’s relationship? Find out in the all-French production of Les Cancans this Thursday.

When: 13 June

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

