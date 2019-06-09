Top 7 Things To Do in Dubai This Weekend: Maroon 5 and More

If the first week of June promised a carousel of celebrities, it hardly compares to this weekend’s heavyweight line-up. Friday alone is jam-packed with so much star power and summer fun you may have a hard time choosing what to do. From Adam Levine and Maroon 5 to Alan Davies, Arnel Pineda and more, enjoy the coolest weekend of the summer with these top seven things to do in Dubai:
Get some sugar with Maroon 5
It comes as no surprise that Maroon 5’s first concert in Dubai in eight years sold out. The band is a household name worldwide thanks to infectious singles like ‘Girls Like You, ‘Payphone’ and ‘She Will Be Loved’. The Grammy-winners are performing this Friday at the brand new Coca-Cola Arena, so if you already have your ticket, it’s time to get your moves like Jagger ready.
When: 14 June
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
More info
Meet Alan Davies from Jonathan Creek
England’s comedy star Alan Davies is taking a brief break from his long-held seat on BBC’s QI for a show at Dubai Opera. The celebrated comedian, actor and writer has distinguished himself with his indomitable wit and charm, shooting quirky observations with lightning speed and a bullseye. He began his career in 1988 and has climbed the ladder of success with notable works like ‘Jonathan Creek’, ‘The Dog Rescuers’ and ‘Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.'
When: 14 June
Where: Dubai Opera
More info
Rock out with the lead singer of Journey
Arnel Pineda, the lead singer of American rock band Journey, is playing a solo show at Dubai World Trade Centre. The Philippines-born superstar found renown in the 1980s before Journey discovered him as part of a worldwide search for a new frontman. His repertoire of songs includes karaoke favourite ‘Iiyak Ka Rin’ and radio hit ‘Sayang’ along with covers of rock classics by Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and more.
When: 14 June
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre
More info
Punjabi bangers with Guru Randhawa
Guru Randhawa is the latest name to top Punjabi dance charts with floor-flooding smash hits like ‘High Rated Gabru’ and ‘Suit’. The 27-year-old artist blends Bhangra beats with pop energy to reign over the burgeoning Indi-pop niche. His concert at Dubai World Trade Centre is bound to be the Desi night you didn’t know you needed to ring in a summer of fun. Get your tickets now to hear him perform ‘Slowly Slowly’, his brand new collaboration with Pitbull.
When: 14 June
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre
More info
Watch Pakistan’s comedy icons join forces
Umer Sharif, Rauf Lala and Shakeel Siddique - three of Pakistan’s superstar comics - are teaming up for a can’t-miss show on Friday. Titled Comedy Ka Dhamaka, this show is bound to blow you away with hilarious quips, banter and observations that have made all three stars some of the subcontinent’s most celebrated comedic personalities. This highly-anticipated show will take place at the Rajmahal Theatre in Bollywood Parks and includes free access to park attractions.
When: 14 June
Where: Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts
More info
Enjoy a tale as old as time
If you’re looking for something to do with your little ones, Dubai Opera’s Beauty and the Beast is the place to be. This one-day show stars Dubai’s very own Turning Pointes’ Youth Ballet in a breathtaking ballet production for children, by children. From a bitter and cursed Beast to a dancing candlestick, all your favourite characters will come to life in this captivating performance. Enjoy all the drama, whimsy and humour of this classic film told in dance.
When: 15 June
Where: Dubai Opera
More info
Follow the path of hearsay
Cecchina and Beppo are madly in love. With their wedding around the corner, the couple takes off on a romantic getaway to Venice. However, distance doesn’t mean they’re far enough from the gossip and rumours back home. From high society ladies to common seamstresses, everyone starts talking about how Cecchina might not be her father’s daughter. How badly will the whispers damage Cecchina and Beppo’s relationship? Find out in the all-French production of Les Cancans this Thursday.
When: 13 June
Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue
More info
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.