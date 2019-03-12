Top 7 Things To Do This Weekend in Dubai: The Start of Art Month

From family-friendly events to a night on the town (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Busted Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

March is the month of all things culture in Dubai. The SIKKA Art Fair kick starts the city’s vibrant art calendar, Dubai Opera welcomes an out-of-the-ordinary performance and early 2000s pop-punk band Busted arrive with new hits. Get a well-rounded weekend with some elegant art exhibitions, some celebrity-heavy dance parties and maybe a round of Holi with the top seven things to do this weekend:

Where’s the craic this Paddy’s Day?

Paddy’s Day may fall on a Sunday, but the celebrations kick off this very weekend. Dubai’s resident Irish hub McGettigan’s JBR & JLT are pulling out all the stops, from live music shows by Irish folk band Altagore and Thanks Brother to a special set menu offering quintessential Irish fare. Dance to celtic beats with Hothouse Flowers, watch rugby and have a whale of a time with friends to commemorate the occasion.

When: 14-17 March

Where: McGettigan’s JBR & McGettigan’s JLT

More info

Be the first to see the SIKKA Art Fair

Take a stroll down Dubai’s heritage streets in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood on your way to the SIKKA Art Fair. This flagship event in Dubai’s art calendar invites the community to explore immersive exhibitions and installations by Emirati artists, attend interactive workshops, watch local musicians perform and more. It’s a fun and culture-filled occasion to promote the city’s thriving art scene. The best part is you can attend the SIKKA Art Fair for free!

When: 16-24 March

Where: Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

More info

Travel to the Year 3000 with Busted

Busted, the high-school hitmakers behind ‘Year 3000’ and ‘What I Go To School For’, have set off on a global tour. Promoting their newest album Half Way There, the trio is arriving at Dubai’s Irish Village on 14 March. Prepare for an epic edition of Throwback Thursday with the pop-punk band, as they perform their chart-topping hits and latest singles like ‘Radio’.

When: 14 March

Where: Irish Village

More info

See a Greek tragedy told through rock ‘n’ roll

A story of unconditional love and tragedy, Orpheus Eurydice Forever is the ancient Greek tale of a man who seeks his wife back from Hades and the underworld. This story has been told and retold to different ends, however, this time is rendered as an energising rock opera. Electronic music, soulful ballads and powerful voices come together for this contemporary, rock-inspired retelling of a masterpiece.

When: 14-15 March

Where: Dubai Opera

More info

Retro Korean art

Opera Gallery is launching a new exhibition this week right in time for Dubai’s dynamic art season. 'Korean Art – A Contemporary Take on Texture' will display works by 19 multi-generational artists to chronicle the diversity and development of Korea’s art scene. With a special focus on texture and mediums, this showcase traces back to popular practices in Korea from the 70s and 80s to new legacies inspired by contemporary artists.

When: 13-28 March

Where: Opera Gallery Dubai

More info

Dance the weekend away in whimsy

This weekend venture into a mystical landscape where fantasy prevails. Soho Beach is hosting an enchanted evening themed "El Bowsque Encantado" with live sets by Eats Everything, Toni Varga, George Privatti and more. Or, journey over to the East if Bollywood tunes are more your style for a night of song and dance starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and friends at Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded.

When: 15 March

Where: Soho Beach & Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City

Let’s play holi!

Gather your friends and family to get holi celebrations started a week early. Head over to Creek Park for Holi Dhamaal or Zabeel Park for Holi Hai – Colour Mela this Friday. Both events, taking place in the fresh lawns of Dubai’s scenic parks, offer a day of vibrant colours, delicious food and fun for all. Holi Hai will have DJs on deck all day along with special play zone for children. As for Holi Dhamaal, this event is giving one lucky winner a trip to Georgia.

When: 15 March

Where: Creek Park & Zabeel Park





