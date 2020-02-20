Top Activities for Kids in Dubai

Family time comes in many shapes and sizes and Dubai has something on its calendar to fit all. If you’re looking to spend some quality time with your kids, we have a couple of ideas that make it fun for all ages.

Bend and bond with yoga

Studies show that yoga is incredibly beneficial for children aged six to 12 years as it improves their physical and mental health. Even better, it’s shown to help the little ones focus better and strengthen their memory and self-esteem while reducing anxiety. Test the benefits for yourself with a family day out at Kite Beach, where XYoga returns with two days of free, expert-led yoga sessions. Join in to enjoy a day of activity, after which you can sit back and relax by the sea.

Be curious at Children’s City

Set in Creek Park, Children’s City mixes play and education across ten immersive galleries. Float off into outer space at the planetarium, learn about local heritage and international cultures, explore history through fossils or uncover secrets about the human body at the science-based learning centre. Even toddlers have a dedicated playroom to keep them occupied, so everyone can enjoy an immersive and informative day.

Get up to speed with Emirati sporting traditions

Free and full of thrill, Dubai’s camel racing season is a must for residents and tourists alike. It represents an age-old tradition packed with action to keep everyone on the edge of their seat. See magnificent camels sprint around a purpose-built course at Al Marmoom, near the UAE’s largest unfenced conservation reserve protecting stunning natural ecosystems and fauna. Each race is between 4-6km long, so make the most of the city’s desert winters with a seat on the sidelines.

Meet the Misters and Misses from your childhood

For anyone who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, the Mr. Men series was a critical part of your childhood. Now, you have a chance to pass on the nostalgia and introduce your little ones to the books’ whimsical adventures during a live play. On 28 February, Mr. Bump, Mr. Tickle, Little Miss Inventor and friends will come to life thanks to masterful puppetry and a visually stunning musical production at The Theatre in Mall of the Emirates. It’s perfect for children aged two years and older.

Chase an adrenaline rush

Dubai is home to a number of world-class theme parks boasting incredible rides and entertainment for all. Dubai Parks and Resorts is a whole weekend of fun packed into one sprawling, open-air venue with exciting destinations including Bollywood Parks, Legoland and Legoland Water Park, Motiongate and the free entry Riverland. If you want to be indoors, head to IMG Worlds of Adventure with five zones featuring beloved Cartoon Network characters, superheros and daunting dinosaurs. Or, dive into water-based rides at Aquaventure or Wild Wadi.

Meet and become your favourite superheroes

The Middle East Film and Comic Con isn’t just for cosplay enthusiasts – there’s plenty for families too! Bring your little ones to see Aladdin in the flesh when actor Mena Massoud makes an appearance at this year’s edition, alongside Superman Brandon Routh and Lord of the Ring’s John Ryhs Davies. Explore an awesome art gallery of works inspired by films and comics, and catch all kinds of entertainment on the main stage.

Sing along to Disney classics

As much for adults as it is for younger audiences, Lea Salonga is performing at Dubai Opera from 5 to 6 March. The songstress lent her voice to iconic characters Princess Jasmine and Mulan, so you can expect to hear some of your favourite Disney tunes from Aladdin and Mulan at her show. Salonga also performed in iconic productions Miss Saigon and Les Miserables, so bring along any actors-in-training or young theatre fans in your family to hear classics with a star.