Top Anime line-up at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

ALBAWABA- The Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is back as strong as ever with spectacular Anime line-ups, and live musical shows by bands including KANA-BOON feat. Yuho Kitazawa and Okazakitaiiku!

The live stream will air on Sep. 10, 2023, and will showcase the return and reboot of a beloved Shonen Jump series, and adaptation of a popular Webtoon Manhwa.

Here is Al Bawaba's list of the top upcoming Anime reveal in Aniplex Online Fest 2023:

Ao no Exorcist 'Blue Exorcist' (Reboot) [Manga Adaptation]

The Blue Exorcist Anime is finally coming back after season 2's release six years ago in 2017, but fans will be happy to hear that Blue Exorcist will be getting Fullmetal Alchemist Bortherhood's treatment since its getting a full reboot!

Ao no Exorcist will adopt from the original Manga by Kazue Kato and will be animated by A-1 Pictures like in previous seasons.

Kuroshitsuji 'Black Butler' (Season 6) [Manga Adaptation]

Black Butler is back and will continue with its sixth installment, the Anime will be directed by Kenjiro Okada and animated by Cloverworks (Spy X Family, Promised Neverland) instead of A-1 Pictures that animated previous seasons.

Fans will witness the return of the long-missed duo of Ciel and Sebastian and the Anime will allegedly cover the Public School arc.

Solo Leveling (Season 1) [Webtoon Adaptation]

Solo Leveling is a popular Korean Webtoon and light novel written by Chu-Gong and illustrated by Gi Si-Ryeong and Jang Su-Rak. The fan-favorite Webtoon is getting an Anime adaptation by Japan's A-1 Pictures.

This is the first time Solo Leveling is getting an Anime adaptation but the comic is in safe hands since A-1 Pictures are known for their animation and production quality.

How and where to watch Aniplex Online Fest 2023

If you are interested in watching the Online Fest, Aniplex is streaming it live on their official YouTube channel at 12 PM JST (Japan Standard Time), or attend it live at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo, Japan.

According to Spiel Times, these are the time zones you need to look out for if you don't live in Japan, so adjust your schedule accordingly:

8:00 a.m. PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

9:00 a.m. MST (Mountain Standard Time)

10:00 a.m. CT (Central Time)

11:00 a.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time)

4:00 p.m. BST (British Summer Time)

5:00 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time)

8:30 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time)

Visit Aniplex Online Fest 2023's official website for more information on the event!