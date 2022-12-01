Top five mindfuck movies

AL BAWABA - To all of you out there struggling to find a good mindfuck movie to watch unable to find just the movie to scratch that itch.

we have seen a substantial number of movies and will be giving you our recommendations so you don’t have to look further.



Here are our top 5 picks for mindfuck movies that we know you will love.



Disclaimer these movies are in no particular order but they are sure to screw with your mind a little

great mindfuck movies to watch

The usual suspects 1995



To kick start our list, the usual suspects is a neo-noir mystery thriller that is sure will string you along a wild goose chase, looking for the infamous Keyser Söze.

All I can say is this “The greatest trick the devil ever played was convincing the world that he did not exist.”

The game 1997



If you were born during the 1990’s I would like to first congratulate you on losing THE GAME.

Second of all this movie is a cult classic and if you haven’t seen it drop what you are doing and go watch it.

It follows a wealthy banker whose real life becomes integrated with the game and the lines between what is real life and what is the game become blurred. With loads of conspiracy theories all over this masterpiece.

we will hold our promise that this movie earns its spot in the top 5 mindfuck movies to watch.



David Fincher is a mastermind when it comes to movies that pull you in and keeps you in. after his movie se7en this underrated masterpiece became a cult classic among Fincher’s fanbase.

Mr. Nobody 2013



Have you ever contemplated the burden of choice? Such a big concept right, Mr. Nobody dives deep into the effect of your choices masterfully intertwined it is bound to keep you gripping the edge of your seat trying and failing at grasping the turn of events.

Predestination



Our list is filled with movies that dive into big existential topics and this is one of the big ones.

A movie about fate, destiny, and time travel. A movie that lets you connect the dots at the very end and is bound to make you think about the concept for a long time yet to come.

Fracture 2007



A man shoots his wife in cold blood, confesses to the crime, and dares the prosecution to make the case stick.

A movie filled with twists and turns as we see Anthony Hopkins always ten steps ahead of Ryan

Gosling in this legal and investigative drama.

Written by Munir Abumuhor



