Top Things To Do During The Week in Dubai

Look out for unbeatable deals, laugh-out-loud comedy shows and plenty of sports fixtures to keep you busy this week. From the end of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) to the start of polo and golfing season, there’s something for everyone in this city.



Wrap up your shopping spree

Even though DSF’s 25th anniversary celebrations are about to come to a close, the good news is that the next food-themed festival is just around the corner. Amazing sales, family-friendly entertainment extravaganzas and exciting raffle draws have taken over Dubai since 26 December and you still have time to take advantage of all the offers and activities before it ends on 1 February. Make these last few days count by jumping in on all the discounts in store: DSF Surprises has an exclusive deal just for today, along with something special lined up for tomorrow. For the little ones, there’s plenty to do at City Walk and swyp Market Outside the Box. Don’t forget to head to one of the many DSF Markets for a cultural and gastronomic journey.

Put on your game face

The city's sporting tournaments pick up speed with the launch of the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series. This prestigious affair takes place on the lawns of Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club. The first of five trophies, the Silver Cup rallies competition between some of the top teams from across the globe, and spectators can watch this fast-paced chukka showdown live with a picnic on the sidelines or a glamorous brunch. Golfing fans should swing by Omega Dubai Desert Classic to see pros such as Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood putt for a hefty prize. Over at the Meydan Racecourse, the Dubai World Cup Carnival shows us what horsepower is really about.

Unwind with light entertainment

Up your spirits by heading to a live gig for a laid back post-work laugh. Make a difference at Comedy-4-A-Cause where British comic Paul Chowdhry, local star Ali Al Sayed and Broadway veteran Mina Liccione will show off their stand-up prowess. An added bonus? Proceeds from this philanthropic show will go to students from impoverished communities in South Africa. Alserkal Avenue’s The Fridge returns with its latest concert series; book to see award-winning jazz pianist and composer Samvel Gasparyan on Monday. Tickets are just AED30 and curtains rise at 7:30pm for what promises to be a delightful musical evening.

