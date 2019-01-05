Tragic Events Changed Rosario Dawson's Life Perspective

Rosario Dawson attends the Netflix Original Series Marvel's Luke Cage Season 2 New York City Premiere. *(AFP/File)

Rosario Dawson thinks a series of tragic events have changed her outlook on life.

The 39-year-old actress has suffered a number of heart-breaking moments over recent years, and Rosario believes her anguish has helped her to develop a new perspective.

She shared: "Things have been rough, especially over the last couple of years.

"My cousin passed away in 2017 and she was only 26 years old. There was definitely a period of time, especially in many aspects of life, where I recognised that I've lost my gratitude and that I maybe was focusing more on things that I was critical of than the things that I was grateful for."

The 'Luke Cage' actress said she's now determined to make the most of her time with her friends and family, including her daughter Lola.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "When my cousin died at 26, it really put a lot in perspective.

"My grandma died just before her 76th birthday, and I think that for the past seven years that put a real dark cloud over my head because that's just so young. But when my cousin died at 26, it was like, 'If I make it to 76 that would be a real gift.' It's so interesting how quickly your perspective can change."

Rosario said that in light of the tragedies that her family has experienced, she's eager to make the most of her own opportunities.

She explained: "There's really something to be said when you lose someone at such a young age.

"No matter what, I have already been on the planet over a dozen years than she ever will. And do I really want to sum that up with time that I have been down?

"I just want to make sure that I am taking advantage of pushing myself and not just sliding into the next day, slopping through it and be one of those people who just look forward to [the time off during] the holidays."