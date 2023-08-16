  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Tragic passing of Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent at age 36

Tragic passing of Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent at age 36

Osama Ali

Osama Ali

Published August 16th, 2023 - 10:26 GMT
Game of Thrones star Darren Kent
(X)

ALBAWABA - The television industry is mourning the loss of British actor Darren Kent, known for his roles in popular shows like Game of Thrones, Shameless, and EastEnders. 

Also ReadGame of Thrones Spin-off House of The Dragon is Almost Here! Game of Thrones Spin-off House of The Dragon is Almost Here!

 

Kent, aged 36, passed away after battling health challenges, including a rare skin condition, osteoporosis, and joint inflammation.

The news was revealed through an announcement by Kent's agency on social media, conveying the heartache of his peaceful departure on Friday. While Kent's specific cause of death remains undisclosed, his loved ones were reportedly by his side during his final moments.

Notably, Darren Kent gained recognition for his portrayal of a goatherd in Game of Thrones and made his mark through the series Shameless. Beyond television, he also contributed to films like Mirror (2008) and Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), along with TV shows such as Community and EastEnders.

Kent's agency remarked that he was not just a talented actor, writer, and director, but also remembered for his kind-hearted nature. The passing of this remarkable talent has left a void in the entertainment world, as fans and colleagues remember his contributions with fondness.

Tags:Game of ThronesTragic passingtelevisionBritish actorhealth challenges

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now