Trailer for Kerem Bürsin's Ya Cok Seversen finally here

ALBAWABA - The trailer for Hafsanur Sancaktutan and Kerem Bürsin's Ya Cok Seversen is released.

Filming has begun for Turkish stars Hafsanur Sancaktutan and Kerem Bürsin's new Turkish series, Ya Cok Seversen.

Ya Cok Seversen is the first series for Bürsin after his series Sen Çal Kapimi alongside his ex girlfriend, Hande Erçel.

The new series is set to air on the Turkish channel Kanal D starting from Thursday, July, 6.

The story of the series revolves around a young man named "Oguz", who inherited the "Alaca" company.

In the will left by Oguz's father, he asked that his son will continue the family business and to take care of Oguz's step siblings.

Oguz then crosses paths with a girl named Layla who is practicing fraud with her siblings, and Oguz then thinks that Layla is a nanny.

It is noteworthy that the name of the series has been changed from “Ishraqati” to “What If I Loved So Much” due to the copyright of the first name. The first official photos of the series were shown on the work's official account on Instagram.