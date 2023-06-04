Hafsanur Sancaktutan gives Kerem Bürsin a kiss

ALBAWABA - Hafsanur Sancaktutan gives her co-star, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin a few kisses on the cheek saying hello.

Kerem Bürsin raised controversy as his co-star, Hafsanur Sancaktutan greeted him with a few kisses on the cheeks, Turkish stars fans from the Arab World considered the greeting as inappropriate.

The sweet greeting circulated on social media, and it comes when at the premiere of their upcoming series Ishraqati.

The premiere was held by Al-Qamar company, and from the attendees were several Turkish celebrities and couples, and stars from Ishraqati.

Details on the greeting kiss

The meeting between Sancaktutan and Bürsin caught the attention of many, especially as Sancaktutan got so excited to see her co-star and gave him sweet greeting kisses on the cheeks in front of the camera.

However, Bürsin stepped away from the actress, and gave a look that seems as if he was confused from her greeting and excitement.

Many social media users criticized Bürsin's reaction, as they stated it felt weird and rude, others claimed there might be a romantic relationship between the duo, and Bürsin was afraid that their connection might be clear in front of the camera.