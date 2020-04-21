TrainWithTheElders! Haifa Wehbe Accepts the Challenge and Exercises With Her Mother.. Watch!

Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe shared a new video with her 6.2 million Haifaholic fans on Instagram as she accepted the #TrainWithTheElders social media challenge during Coronavirus pandemic.

Haifa rarely posts pictures of her mother, as she revealed their strong mother-and-daughter bond while training together outdoors.

The Lebanese diva captioned the video: "Get up and get moving, exercise with your parents and relatives at home during this #quarantine. Help them stay active and boost their immunity."

She continued:

"𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗢𝗠 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆, 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 & 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗿!😎

@hnasr10 I accepted the #trainwiththeelders challenge 👏🏻👏🏻 My beloved followers, I trained with my mom and you should too! I nominate all of you to train with your parent/relative at home.

𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 😁 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮."

Adding hashtags: #trainingwithfamily #Trainwithyourparents #Trainwithyourrelatives