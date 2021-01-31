Trans Icon Sophie Passes Away While Trying to Watch The Full Moon

Grammy-nominated musician Sophie Xeon has died after a 'terrible accident' while living in Athens.

The Scottish artist, 34, who was also known as SOPHIE, had worked with stars including Madonna and Charlie XCX.

The artist's record label, Transgressive, announced on Twitter that the star 'slipped and fell' in the Greek capital after climbing to 'watch the full moon'.

Musicians and fans took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tribute to the star, who came out as a transgender woman in 2017 in the video It's Okay to Cry.

The statement from Transgressive said: 'Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident.

'True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.'

​

'She will always be here with us.

'The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.'

A further statement from SOPHIE's team, reported by the Metro, hailed her as a 'pioneer of new sound'.

The statement read: 'It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident.'

'At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority.

'We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.'

French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens said SOPHIE was 'a stellar producer, a visionary and a reference'.

She added: 'She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman.

'I can't believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers.'

One transgender fan tweeted: 'As a trans woman, Sophie's music and message of empowerment means so much to me- more than I could ever put to words.

'She is and will always be a true icon of the community who gave us a voice and an outlet.'

Speaking in 2018 after coming out as transgender, SOPHIE said: 'It means there's no longer an expectation based on the body you were born into, or how your life should play out and how it should end.

'Traditional family models and structures of control disappear.

'Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive.'

The singer was born in Glasgow and started out as a DJ before releasing her debut single in 2013.

Her next single Lemonade/Hard was loved by critics. She then produced English singer Charlie XCX's EP Vroom Vroom.

SOPHIE went on to produce hits for Madonna before making a solo comeback with the track and video in which she came out as transgender.

Her first and only album was released in 2018 and was nominated for best dance/electronic album at the Grammy's.

Only two days before her death, her record label released her latest single, UNISIL.