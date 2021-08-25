Travis Scott Surprises Daughter Stormi With a Yellow School Bus!

Kylie Jenner shared videos on her Instagram story showing her daughter Stormi exploring inside a school bus.

"All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her," Kylie wrote.

The pictures featured Stormi in a "Space Jam" t-shirt, cargo pants, and a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 x Fragment Design sneakers.

Jenner uploaded another post on Instagram of her daughter in the Space Jam outfit, writing in the caption, "favorite girl" and including a blue heart emoji.

Hailey Bieber added, 'Cooler than anyone I know.'

Meanwhile, fans around the world are waiting for the makeup mogul to confirm her pregnancy rumors.

Reports note that Kylie is in the “very early stages” of the pregnancy and it is unclear when the child is due.

Travis and Kylie broke up back in October of 2019 but have been rumored to be in an open relationship with a “non-exclusive arrangement.”