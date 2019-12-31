Is Travis Scott Throwing shade at Kylie Jenner?

Is Travis Scott throwing shade at his famous baby mama, Kylie Jenner?

The Astro World rapper shared a vague message to his Instagram story Sunday evening around the same time that ex Kylie's 'thirst trap' pictures were making waves across the web.

'Lol' wrote Scott against a plain black background.

Though it's unclear whether the post was intended for his makeup mogul ex, the timing seemed more than coincidence.

Jenner posted the steamy pics to her personal Instagram page just hours before Scott's mysterious indirect.

​





​

The black and white photos featured the 22-year-old in a slinky lingerie set while she posed in her bed.

Alongside the pics she wrote: 'just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap.'

Everyone seemed to be loving Kylie's insta-trap, except for ex boyfriend Travis.

Kylie split from Travis four months ago.

Prior to their breakup, the rapper had been a big fan of his lady's public displays.

​

September of this year, the Sicko Mode rapper went behind the camera to shoot his former lady love for an issue of the infamously sexual, Playboy magazine.

The spread featured Jenner in a variety of suggestive positions where she often broke the camera's fourth wall to show-off her bedroom eyes.

​

The magazine's actual cover page was an up-close and personal image of Kylie's signature assets.

But rapper Travis said in a new interview that he will 'always love' Kylie as the mother of his first child. He also revealed in a cover story for XXL magazine that 'being a dad is better than what I thought it would be' and describes his toddler daughter who turns two in February as 'like my best friend'.

In October, the pair confirmed they had split after not being seen together for a couple of months.

'The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering,' Travis offered by way of explanation in the interview posted online on Monday.

For Christmas Wednesday, the tot was gifted with a double diamond ring by her mother and a two-story playhouse by grandmother and Kardashian momager Kris Jenner.

Kylie's father is Kris's ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner and the two reunited over the holidays for dinner at Kardashian haunt Nobu in Malibu.

For the outing on Saturday night, the 22-year-old covered up in a pinstripe suit paired with chunky gold hoop earrings.

Caitlyn, 70, went for a pretty floral-themed blue dress worn under a gray sweater and stepped out in black pumps.

The dinner outing is just one of several social gatherings Kylie has been enjoying over Christmas.

She and Stormi, wearing matching dresses, also attended the reality TV clan's annual party on December 24,

​