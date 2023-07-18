Amr Saad apologizes to Travis Scott after canceling his concert in Egypt

ALBAWABA - Egyptian artist, Amr Saad, has apologized to the American rapper, Travis Scott, after the Syndicate of Musical Professions canceled his concert in Egypt, which was scheduled to be held in the Giza pyramids, on July 28.

And "Amr" confirmed in a post on "Facebook" that the union's behavior reflects an inappropriate image of Egypt and its people, saying: "I am an Egyptian artist. I apologize to this international singer, and to the stars of the world and their followers who might see the Egyptians in a retrograde and backward manner."

He described this decision as a "fatal mistake" that was issued by a person who does not represent the Egyptian people, and does not have the right to decide about it, referring to the head of the Musicians Syndicate, Mustafa Kamel, adding: "Cheap cancellation of Travis Scott's concert in Egypt is a fatal mistake, and no one has the right to do so." Someone makes decisions on behalf of Egyptians or speaks in their name.”

He also sent a message to international artists and their followers, explaining that Egypt is the land of art and civilizations, and its people are hospitable, and he has no problem with any visitor, continuing: “I tell them that Egypt is much greater than that, and that Egyptians love their guests and they are generous, and Egypt is the land of arts and civilizations.”