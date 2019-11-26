  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Travis Scott's Performance in Abu Dhabi is Canceled

Travis Scott's Performance in Abu Dhabi is Canceled

Published November 26th, 2019 - 12:02 GMT
he will be unable to perform due to unforeseen circumstances.
he will be unable to perform due to unforeseen circumstances.
Highlights
The rapper will be replaced by Future and Gucci Mane

Just days before Travis Scott was set to hit the stage at the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 after-race concerts, it has been announced that the “Sicko Mode” singer will be unable to perform due to unforeseen circumstances.


Instead, Atlanta rappers Future and Gucci Mane will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concert on Friday, Nov. 29.

The artists will join DJ Marshmello, who is playing on Nov. 28, American singer Lana Del Rey on Nov. 30, and rock legends The Killers, who are closing out the weekend on Dec. 1.

Be the First to Know!

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...