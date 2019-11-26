Travis Scott's Performance in Abu Dhabi is Canceled

Just days before Travis Scott was set to hit the stage at the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 after-race concerts, it has been announced that the “Sicko Mode” singer will be unable to perform due to unforeseen circumstances.





Instead, Atlanta rappers Future and Gucci Mane will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concert on Friday, Nov. 29.

The artists will join DJ Marshmello, who is playing on Nov. 28, American singer Lana Del Rey on Nov. 30, and rock legends The Killers, who are closing out the weekend on Dec. 1.