'Treat Him Abroad!' Shocking Video of Youssef Fawzi After Being Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease!

Egyptian actor Youssef Fawzy shocked audiences in his first appearance since announcing his retirement in 2016, when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Fawzi aroused sympathy of many social media pioneers and stars, after he talked about his daily rituals and revealing that he's been painfully neglected from his friends and colleagues in the celebrity world, claiming that his only friend is now air conditioning engineer. He says they meet together on a weekly basis, and call each other every day.

Social media users launched the hashtag #يوسف_فوزي (Youssef Fawzi) through which they sent letters of support and prayed for his recovery, Among them there were some requests from followers asking for him to be treated abroad.