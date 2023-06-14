Treat Williams dies on road accident

ALBAWABA - Actor Treat Williams dies in a road accident on Monday.

Actor Treat Williams who is most famous for starring in the film musical, Hair was killed on his motorbike on Monday, in Vermont. He was 71.

Williams was hit by an SUV and the actor got thrown off his motorbike and was airlifted to the hospital, and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The actor's family shared a statement to Variety announcing the news.

"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," the statement read.

"Treat was full of love for his family, for his life, and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it."