Tuba Büyüküstün: As an Actress, Your Biggest Asset Is Yourself

Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün has shared her ideas and feelings about acting at 'Cinema Talks' event organized as part of the Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival. Büyüküstün also underlined the importance of digitalization and said that she should educate herself on this issue.

Tuba Büyüküstün was the guest of 'Cinema Talks' organized as part of the Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival. Zeynep Atakan directed the talk, titled 'The Effect of Social Events on Cinema from an Actress' Perspective', which was held at Atlas 1948 Cinema.

Büyüküstün stated that beyond being an actress, people have been exposed to many things in life since they were born and that they feel, think, and question these situations.

Tuba Büyüküstün pointed out that these observations developed in a different way after she became an actress.

She said; "As an actor, your biggest asset is yourself. I don't have any other material other than me. Therefore, I need to combine the material I have in myself with my experiences in the most correct way. I have to blend it and present it as such, and what I will use where and to what extent in the character that comes my way. Sometimes things come out that I never anticipated. Of course, everything is not so planned. Sometimes you have an idea about that character when you read the script at the beginning. But then you see something completely different in your journey. You have to accept it, and in fact, it is a way of knowing yourself in every journey."

Tuba Büyüküstün stated that when two people read a script, she sees different things and comes up with different ideas.

"When you talk to the director after reading the script, sometimes you are in very different places, sometimes you can be in very close places. Being an actor means believing in the situation given to you, the text, the emotion, until the end. You have to believe as much to be able to perform. If there are places where you differ from the director, you have to convince each other. The actor has to be convinced. But the director has to be convinced too, and it turns into dance after a while. If it goes right, it turns into a very nice tango. If it's not directed correctly, it turns into a war. After all, the work comes out..." she said.

Tuba Büyüküstün drew attention to the importance of the dialogues in the script, "We don't talk, we feel first, we think. Then we try to express what we think and feel by using words. But words are never enough to express what we feel or think. Therefore, when you play a scene, it is not what you say, what you feel, how you make the audience feel is important. You will put the word on it," she said.

Underlining the importance of digitalization, Tuba Büyüküstün said, "I am aware that I need to educate myself on this issue. During the pandemic process, I got into it a little bit from the edge and corner. It is not enough, but at least I touch it somehow. One of my daughters is great at technology, the other one is like me. The one who is like me suffers a lot. I have a daughter who cries, "Why doesn't anyone write letters to each other?"