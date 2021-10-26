She Held His Hand! Tuba Büyüküstün Shaken by the Death of Her Ex-Boyfriend's Son

The saddest day for a father! Tuna Saydan, son of Turkish cinematographer Sami Saydan, has passed away.

Tuna Saydan has died at the age of 19. His funeral was held yesterday. He was buried in Cumhuriyet Village Cemetery after the funeral prayer performed at the Karacaahmet Mosque.

Cause of Tuna's death was an accident on his motorcycle in Göztepe the other day. Sami Saydan, who was carrying his son's coffin, had a hard time standing.

Many names from the art world, such as Sami Saydan's ex-girlfriend Tuba Büyüküstün, attended the funeral, in addition to: Tolgahan Sayışman, Berk Atan, Selin Yağcıoğlu, Mahsun Kırmızıgül, Hande Doğandemir and Ebru Şahin.

Famous actress Tuba Büyüküstün was shaken by the death of her ex-lover's son, whom she had a relationship with between 2008 and 2010.

Sami Saydan's 19-year-old son was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit as a result of a traffic accident the other day. Tuba also took part in the process of searching for blood for Tuna.

Sami Saydan had been searching for blood for his son two nights ago since the accident happened, and Büyüküstün did the same too. However, despite all efforts, the 19-year-old son could not be saved.

The famous actress was devastated by the news. As soon as she learned of Tuna's death, Büyüküstün expressed her pain with a black post on Instagram.

Tuba Büyüküstün was caught on camera with her former cinematographer boyfriend Sami Saydan while she was on vacation in Bodrum in 2009 summer. After two years of dating, the couple parted ways.

After breaking up with Tuba Büyüküstün, Sami Saydan said, “We had a love like a fairy tale for TWO years. I proposed twice, but it didn't work. We had a tragic end,” he said.

In the photograph, Tuba Büyüküstün is seen holding Tuna's hand when meeting with Sami Saydan in 2009.

