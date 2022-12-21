Tuba Büyüküstün retires soon?

ALBAWABA - Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün's fans are worried that the star's alleged retirement news.

In detail, the Turkish artist, Tuba Büyüküstün raised questions among her audience, about the possibility of announcing her retirement from the art scene soon due to her recent statements.

After Büyüküstün presented many long and successful works in series, she revealed in a new statement that she no longer likes to participate in this field.

Büyüküstün recently opened up about the matter saying that she loves being in series and TV field, however, it has become very difficult to keep up, due to the nature of the Turkish business

She added that drama makers and production companies in Turkey depend on the long Turkish business system, and this type of business steals the life of the Turkish artist and all their time and is difficult for one to pursue a private life.

The actress also stated that she wants to spend more time with her twin daughters, Maya and Toprak, who are both 10 years old.

By Alexandra Abumuhor