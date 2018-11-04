Turkish Actor Halit Ergenç Joins Egyptian Actor Amir Karara in New Film

Famous Turkish actor Halit Ergenç is joining the cast of an Egyptian film titled "Casablanca" alongside Egyptian actor Amir Karara (Source: kararaamir - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Amir Karara Follow >

Egyptian actor Amir Karara revealed that he is preparing to start the shoot of his new film "Casablanca".

Famous Turkish actor Halit Ergenç is joining the cast of the Egyptian production and the news ws shared on Karara's Instagram as the Egyptian actor shared a collage picture to his Instagram account.

(Source: karara.amir - Instagram)