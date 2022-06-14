  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Turkish Actress Meryem Uzerli Gets Attacked Over This Reason!

Turkish Actress Meryem Uzerli Gets Attacked Over This Reason!

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 14th, 2022 - 10:47 GMT
Maryam Uzerli is a German-Turkish actress
Maryam Uzerli is a German-Turkish actress
Highlights
Maryam Uzerli, was subjected to many harsh criticism

Famous Turkish artist, Maryam Uzerli, was subjected to many harsh criticism from followers after her statement accusing the Turkish drama of promoting disloyalty.

The audience attacked Uzerli and accused her of underestimating the Turkish drama, and they cited her role in the series “Hareem Al Sultan.”

She was accused  of promoting and encouraging treason in Turkish series.

Earlier, Maryam Uzerli who is a German-Turkish actress, was asked if there is anything she would change in Turkish productions, the actress revealed that in every series she sees a woman get cheated on or betrayed.

She added that, for her, it's a shock, noting that children watch the series and most of them believe that betrayal, cheating and treason is normal, however, it is constantly repeated, and for Maryam, it gets annoying.

 

Tags:TurkishMeryem Uzerli

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...