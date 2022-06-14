Turkish Actress Meryem Uzerli Gets Attacked Over This Reason!

Famous Turkish artist, Maryam Uzerli, was subjected to many harsh criticism from followers after her statement accusing the Turkish drama of promoting disloyalty.

The audience attacked Uzerli and accused her of underestimating the Turkish drama, and they cited her role in the series “Hareem Al Sultan.”

She was accused of promoting and encouraging treason in Turkish series.

Earlier, Maryam Uzerli who is a German-Turkish actress, was asked if there is anything she would change in Turkish productions, the actress revealed that in every series she sees a woman get cheated on or betrayed.

She added that, for her, it's a shock, noting that children watch the series and most of them believe that betrayal, cheating and treason is normal, however, it is constantly repeated, and for Maryam, it gets annoying.