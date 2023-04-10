Turkish stars as Barbies and Kens

ALBAWABA - Turkish stars now have their own Barbie and Ken posters.

Earlier this week, the trailer for the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie was released, in addition to the posters of the cast of who will play Barbie, and who will star as Ken.

Shortly after the release of the posters, it became a trend for social media users, especially celebrities to photoshop their faces on the posters as if they were Kens and Barbies.

And now, the Turkish magazine, Gazete Magazin took to Instagram to share their own version of Turkish stars as the fictional characters.

Among the stars that were featured were Burak Deniz, Hande Erçel, Serenay Sarıkaya, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, and many more.