Twin Power, Arie Luyendyk Jr. meets Zach Braff
The 36-year-old race car driver connected with 42-year-old actor while promoting The Bachelor at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Monday. (Source: @ariejr - Instagram)
Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., was thrilled to meet his "long lost twin" Zach Braff.
Luyendyk shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram of himself and Braff at the event. The pair have similar hairstyles, with longer locks on the top and shorter sides.
"Found my long lost twin @zachbraff... Oh and he told me to tell you to watch @alexinc_abc," Luyendyk captioned the pictures, referencing Braff's forthcoming show Alex, Inc.
Braff also shared a snapshot of himself and Luyendyk on Twitter.
"Like looking in the mirror. #TheBachelor," he wrote.
Like looking in the mirror. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/r7skRQOqqJ— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) 9 January 2018
Braff previously commented on his resemblance to Luyendyk after the race car driver was announced in September as the Season 22 star of The Bachelor.
"I can't believe I'm the Bachelor! I didn't even audition. Looking forward to the fantasy suites," he tweeted alongside a photo of Luyendyk.
Luyendyk competed for Emily Maynard's affections on The Bachelorette Season 8 before starring on The Bachelor. Braff is known for playing J.D. on Scrubs, and will portray Alex Schuman on Alex, Inc.
