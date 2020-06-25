UAE Sheikh Buys Kylie Jenner's Former Rental Mansion

  1. Home
Published June 25th, 2020 - 07:18 GMT
The house was sold for $17 million
A Beverly Hills home, previously leased by former billionaire Kylie Jenner, has been reportedly sold to a UAE royal in the emirate of Fujairah, according to Hollywood publication Variety. 

The house, sold for $17 million, was rented by the beauty mogul three years ago, when she was 19, the report said.

In 2017, celebrity website TMZ reported that a source close to the beauty entrepreneur revealed she was renting the mansion for a short period while she gets work done on her $12 million California home.

The luxurious house sits on a cliff and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a pro chef’s kitchen, a big screen theater and a library, TMZ reported.

Jenner recently made headlines after Forbes revealed she topped their annual list of highest paid celebrities.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

