Umut Evirgen confirms romance with Alina Boz

ALBAWABA - Umut Evirgen confirms his romance with Alina Boz.

On Tuesday, film director Umut Evirgen put an end to rumors as he decided to go Instagram official with Turkish actress, Alina Boz.

Alina Boz recently split from her boyfriend, Mithat Can Özer who is 17 years her senior, and just when the pair started to discuss their marriage, they put an end to their relationship.

And Boz already moved on from Özer and began a new love story with the "ladies' man" Umut Evirgen, who previously dated Serenay Sarıkaya, Tuba Büyüküstün, and Melisa Şenolsun.

Evirgen shared a black-and-white picture of him and Boz who was photographed on his back, and the pair donned sunglasses and appeared to be on the beach. He captioned the post with a fish emoji.