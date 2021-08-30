Universal Releases 'Donda' Without Kanye West's Permission

Kanye West’s long-awaited album Donda was finally released on streaming services.

Hours after the rapper's album release, he revealed on his social media that the album was released without his permission.

The album includes contributions from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Travis Scott and others.

Earlier this week, Kanye hosted a third live-streamed listening party for his new album and broadcast live from his hometown of Chicago, where he set up a replica of his childhood Chicago home inside Soldier Field.

West appeared alongside Marilyn Manson, who is currently facing multiple lawsuits for rape, physical and sexual assault.

The newly released album is inspired by Kanye's mom, and soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian showed her support at the listening party as she took part in the event wearing a wedding dress, many fans speculated that this might mean a possible reconciliation, but it was not.

The wedding dress was a symbol of their relationship and was not a vow renewal.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated.