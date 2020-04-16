UNRECOGNIZABLE! A 28-Year-Old Video of Haifa Wehbe Resurfaces.. Can You Tell It's Her?

Twitter users circulated an old television interview with the Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe from 28 years ago, where she appeared totally different from what she looks like now.

Lebanese journalist and host of the interview Mohammed Jaffal published it on his Facebook page a few months ago, but it resurfaced lately.

The interview dates back to 1992 (nearly 28 years ago), before the artist had undergone any plastic surgeries.

Opinions differed between those who confirmed that she had beautiful features, and others who saw that cosmetic operations are the real reason behind her beauty and attractiveness.