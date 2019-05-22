Unreleased Track From Mac Miller Gets Leaked

The rapper, who died at the age of 26 on September 7, 2018 following a fatal overdose from alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, sampled the 1972 Valerie Simpson track Benjie.





The song also used a sound drop from the 2016 FX miniseries The People V. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, of David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian saying the phrase, 'He's always going to be the Juice.'

Miller's track included lyrics about his experiences using drugs: 'They told me don't make a promise you can't keep/All the drugs in your system, you can't sleep/How many times you had to buy a Plan B/For a girl you never bring back home to meet your family.'

He continued: 'Man, I swear this is what I dream about/Ever since my mom told me that she need me out/Always smoke weed, causing trouble, never clean the house/But I paid her back for everything, I guess we even now.'

Sap, a producer who had worked with the late Pittsburgh native, told DJ Booth this week that Miller 'gave the fans a good amount of work' in building a comprehensive catalog prior to his premature passing: 'The stuff he put out, that's a full career for somebody else.'

Sap said that Miller was finicky about the material he released, from what he'd amassed in the recording studio.

'It's so many records that I have, I don't even know the projects they're from,' he said. 'I feel like he was somebody that put out everything that needed to be out, you know? I feel like he gave the fans the right music.

'I'm sure a lot of fans want more Mac music, especially if he's your favorite artist.'

About a month prior to his death, Miller put out his album Swimming, which went to to receive a Grammy nomination.