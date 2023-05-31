Upcoming Disney+ Turkish shows

ALBAWABA - Disney+ was supposed to film and release a number of shows this summer, but ended up postponing release dates.

A series starring Turkish actress, Hande Erçel titled "Mermaid" was set to be released on Disney+ Turkey, in addition to a series starring, Yılmaz Erdoğan, Kıvanç, and Esra Bilgiç titled Organized business.

ديزني+ كانت في هذا الصيف ستصور:

مسلسل حورية من بطولة هاندا ارتشيل.

مسلسل أعمال منظمة، الذي كان سيجمع يلماز اردوغان وكيفانش واسراء بيلجيتش.

مسلسل بيني وبين الدنيا 2



لكن بسبب ما يتعلق بميزانية ديزني+ العالمية التي تغطي كل مناطق العالم، قررت تأجيل تصوير المسلسلات ال3 لموعد غير محدد pic.twitter.com/cfQgCwrIKT — مشاهير تركيا (@TurkeyCelebs) May 30, 2023

The mass media company was also set to release Demet Özdemir's Between the World and Us, the second season.

But due to the Disney + global budget that covers all regions of the world, it decided to postpone filming the 3 series for an unspecified date.

More details are yet to be released.

