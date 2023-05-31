Upcoming Disney+ Turkish shows

ALBAWABA - Disney+ was supposed to film and release a number of shows this summer, but ended up postponing release dates.
A series starring Turkish actress, Hande Erçel titled "Mermaid" was set to be released on Disney+ Turkey, in addition to a series starring, Yılmaz Erdoğan, Kıvanç, and Esra Bilgiç titled Organized business.
The mass media company was also set to release Demet Özdemir's Between the World and Us, the second season.
But due to the Disney + global budget that covers all regions of the world, it decided to postpone filming the 3 series for an unspecified date.
More details are yet to be released.