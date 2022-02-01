Demet Özdemir: I Don't Want Can Yaman to Join Me in the New Disney+ Show

According to rumors of the Turkish media, Demet Özdemir would have preferred not to work again alongside Can Yaman.

The arrival of Disney Plus in Turkey is sparking gossip within the TV series market.

The platform has managed to grab the likes of Demet Özdemir and Can Yaman, who have created a lot of fuss in recent years. Their fans have dreamed of seeing them together again on TV after the success of Erkenci Kuş (The Early Bird/DayDreamer) and it was rumored that this could have happened in a Disney series, but apparently, this could not come true precisely at the behest of Demet.

The New Series With Demet Özdemir

Rumors continue to leak about the new series that Demet Özdemir will shoot for the Disney Plus digital platform.

At the moment, very little is known: it will be called Dünya İle Benim Aramda (Between the World and Me), Kerem Bürsin is one potential name to star in the show, and shooting should begin in March 2022. In reality, however, it seems that the casting for the new series has been quite eventful.

So far, it's been reported that Hande Erçel rejected the lead role due to an ambitious love scene, but in recent days the name of Can Yaman has also popped up.

Yes, even the actor has signed an agreement with the digital platform, and it was rumored that Disney officials wanted to recreate the golden couple Can and Demet of Erkenci Kuş in a series, but apparently, things would have gone differently, just to meet the needs of the actress.

Demet Özdemir Allegedly Refused to Work With Can Yaman on His New Series

Recently, some rumors had revealed that the protagonist couple of the new Disney series would have been the one composed of Demet Özdemir and Can Yaman, but things would have been different precisely because of the actress.

Rumors from the Turkish media say that Demet would not have liked the idea of ​​working again alongside Can Yaman and this desire of her would have significantly lowered the probability of seeing the couple of DayDreamer together again.

The fact is that Can Yaman, despite everything, will have his series on Disney Plus. Despite rumors in Italy that the actor will be part of the new cast of L'Isola dei Famosi with a dizzying cachet, the probability that all this will happen is really low, as the actor should return to Istanbul in the spring to start shooting this new series.

At the moment, we only know that it will be produced by Ay Yapım, a production company that over the years has produced many successful TV series such as Ada Masalı, while the director should be Uluç Bayraktar.

As for the female protagonist of the series, however, there is still nothing, even if according to the Turkish press Can Yaman could be joined by an international face.



