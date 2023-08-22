Upcoming sequels in 2023

ALBAWABA - Even though it is August 2023 will provide a number of highly anticipated sequels.

We created a list of the most exciting movie remakes and sequels coming soon in 2023.

1. Saw X

Tobin Bell will return as the iconic Jigsaw Killer. Saw X will hit theaters on September 29, the upcoming sequel would be the 10th movie in the film franchise.

2. Dune 2

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's Dune 2 will be released on Nov. 3, 2023. Dune: Part Two "will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

3. The Nun 2

The Nun 2 is set to be released in September and will be a spinoff of the Conjuring franchise. The Nun 2 will welcome new cast members. The sequel will explore a platonic friendship between Frenchie and Sister Irene while they fight against the evil within him

3. The Marvels

The official website for Marvel shared the overview of the movie and it reads: "Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau."

The movie is set for release on Nov. 10.

4. The Equalizer 3

The Equalizer 3 is set for release on Sep. 1, the official film synopsis reads: "Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Now living in Southern Italy, he soon discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall becomes their protector by taking on the mafia." The movie will star Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

5. The Exorcist Believer

Almost five decades ago, William Friedkin’s The Exorcist was released and terrorized the audience with its creepy scenes, and now, a new film has arrived titled "The Exorcist: Believer." In the new sequel, the movie features possessed young girls who were saved from a "possible" kidnapping.



6. Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on Dec. 20. Despite a highly publicized and controversial legal battle between Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard is set to make a return in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Returning as Aquaman will be Jason Momoa.

7. Wonka

Timothée Chalamet will star in the upcoming remake of Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory. Wonka will be released on Dec. 15, and this will be the third version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, however, this time, the movie will explain how Willy Wonka started his journey, the production which is directed by Paul King will focus on how young Wonka met the Oompa-Loompas, his helpers in the factory.