Updates on Joseph Attieh's health amid accident

ALBAWABA - Joseph Attieh reassures his fans on his health after getting involved in an accident.

After getting involved in a Jet Ski accident, singer Joseph Attieh injured his foot, and now, he spoke for the first time to ET Bil Arabi to reassure his fans and loved ones on his health.

He shared: "Thank you all for asking about me, I am better now, the accident was very strong I was speeding on a jet ski on a sea wave, I fell then the jet ski fell on me."

JosephAttieh, Instagram

Attieh added: "What happened after the accident was supposed to be more severe, but thank god it was all good, and my leg is not broken, just needs a 10 days rest. "

After the accident, a few social media pages shared videos of the singer as he was getting outside the water, and he appeared to have a hard time walking."

And fans were quick to wish Attieh a speedy recovery.