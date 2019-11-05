Art enthusiasts and connoisseurs should attend Dubai’s first urban art and street culture exhibition from 29-30 November. Held at the Rove Dubai Marina, this pop-up exhibition will celebrate some of the best street artists, from Pure Evil and Stainz to Cholo Juan. You can even explore limited edition artworks on sale, learn how to spray paint and customise your sneakers.
Urban Art DXB is curated by Vandalist Art and hosted by Rove Hotels in collaboration with World Art Dubai. Attendance is free, but you must register in advance.
|Date
|29 November - 30 November 2019
|Category
|Arts , Lifestyle
|Venue
|Rove Dubai Marina
|Ticket price
|Free
|Admission
|2-10pm
|Website
|https://www.rovehotels.com/rove-blog/urban-art-dxb/
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.