Art enthusiasts and connoisseurs should attend Dubai’s first urban art and street culture exhibition from 29-30 November. Held at the Rove Dubai Marina, this pop-up exhibition will celebrate some of the best street artists, from Pure Evil and Stainz to Cholo Juan. You can even explore limited edition artworks on sale, learn how to spray paint and customise your sneakers.



Urban Art DXB is curated by Vandalist Art and hosted by Rove Hotels in collaboration with World Art Dubai. Attendance is free, but you must register in advance.

Date 29 November - 30 November 2019 Category Arts , Lifestyle Venue Rove Dubai Marina Ticket price Free Admission 2-10pm Website https://www.rovehotels.com/rove-blog/urban-art-dxb/